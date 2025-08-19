'Learning' - These are the four words Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey used to describe his time at MK Dons

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is preparing to face his former employers MK Dons for the first time since he left the club.

Lindsey left Crawley Town to take charge at Stadium MK in September of 2024 – but he only last five months and he was back at the Broadfield Stadium in March of 2025, following Rob Elliot’s departure.

It was not a successful stint for Lindsey, he left with a record of 29 games, nine wins, six draws and 14 defeats – including 11 defeats in his last 16 games.

Ahead of the Reds clash with MK Dons, we asked Lindsey how he reflects on his time at Stadium MK. “Five months of learning,” he said. “That’s how I reflect on it.”

Dons are known for having a big budget and made a splash in the transfer market in preparation for this season. But how does Lindsey compare the squad he had to wjat it looks like now? “I don’t really know. I have watched them as a team I haven’t really looked at the ins and outs of the squad. It’s important I focus on what they do in and of possession. How can we hurt them? How can we stop them?” said Lindsey.

“They have signed some unbelievable players for the level, the recruitment they have done is far above the level. Fair play to them, if they have the money to do it then they can do it, it’s great, so good luck to them. That’s added to some very good players who were already there, let me tell you.”

In the promotion-winning season, Reds beat MK Dons 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium – and at the time inflicted the first defeat for Dons that season thanks to goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Danilo Orsi.

Lindsey said: “We played well that night. I remember we gifted them a goal, we played out from the back and they stole it. But I thought we were outstanding in the game and I would certainly take that.”

And Lindsey reiterated the importance of the fans and the impact they can have in games like this. “I always said it before when I was at Swindon, it’s a difficult place for anyone to come,” said Lindsey.

"We know the pitch, the atmosphere and the fans are great for us here. It’s important the fans get behind us and cheer the boys on and I know we have to give them something to cheer about, I get that and let’s hope that we do. I want to see us be a real attacking threat.

“We are not going to score goals if we don’t have a go, certainly against a team who are stingy at the back like MK, they haven’t conceded a goal yet and their XG against them is really good, so we are not going to break the door down unless we have a go, so I want the fans to really get behind the boys.”