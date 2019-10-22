Lee Bradbury on Eastbourne Borough departure - 'I part company with a heavy heart'

Lee Bradbury has said he leaves Eastbourne Borough with a heavy heart.

The former Portsmouth and Manchester City striker parted company with the club today with immediate effect. This announcement was followed by an appeal from the Priory Lane Club for fans, sponsors and partners to assist with cashflow issues.

The Sports boss has been released on what club officials describe as “entirely amicable terms”.

Following the news, Bradbury said: "I would like to start by thanking everyone associated with Eastbourne Borough football club for the way they have treated me since day one of me joining this fantastic community club.

"I would like to put on record that I am disappointed that things didn’t come to fruition but the clarity the club have shown me over recent weeks has been great and I really hope the club finds the investor it needs to get out of financial trouble and become successful as it has so much potential.

"I part company with a heavy heart but also know it’s best for both parties.

"All the best for the future, and Come on you Sports!"