Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot says his side will continue to learn and continue to improve this season after they were narrowly defeated 4-3 at Peterborough.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite coming back from 3-1 down, the Reds left London Road empty-handed and occupying top spot in the relegation zone.

Ade Adeyemo and strike partners Will Swan and Tola Showunmi were on the scoresheet, and Elliot was pleased with his scorers but disappointed to have lost the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a case of learning the reasons why," he said. “We dominated Reading and lost but we keep learning and we had our chances – but Peterborough were excellent.

Joy Mukena and Ade Adeyemo battle against Peterborough United | Picture courtesy of Peterborough Telegraph

"It’s about learning from these moments and getting the players and showing them a video on the training pitch to get better. We just need to make sure we keep that consistency and we don’t get too high or too low.”

Elliot was asked about the substitution of scorers Swan and Showunmi and said: “Swan was feeling his hamstring a bit so we had to take him off and Showunmi felt something in his knee so had to come off.

"But they did get us back into the game with a couple of great finishes and they seem to be working well together. That’s what we want, we want our strikers scoring goals, we just need to keep working on that and developing and moving forward.”

The Reds return to action at home against Birmingham on December 23.