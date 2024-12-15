They’ll soon be seeing the light at Westfield FC.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 113 years as a club, the Westies have been granted planning permission to install floodlights at their new ground, The Knight & Davey Community Stadium.

A statement from the owners said: “This marks a monumental milestone for the club and the community, paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity not just on the pitch but also off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The installation of floodlights is more than just an upgrade to our facilities – it’s a symbol of our club’s evolution and ambition. For over a century, Westfield has been a cornerstone of the community, and now, with this development, we can extend our reach and impact even further.

Action at Westfield FC earlier this season | Picture: Grizzly Pics

"This achievement will allow us to host evening matches, expand our reach to the youth in the community and welcome even more members of the village and surrounding areas to our ground.

"From our senior teams to our youth squads, and from our supporters to local schools and community groups, everyone stands to benefit from this long-awaited improvement.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this possible: our loyal supporters, dedicated volunteers, past and present committee members, players, the Parish Council, Jack Coleman of Studio on Sea, who without none of this would have been possible as he guided us through every step of application process and his dedication and expertise of work shone through, and last but not least the wider community who have stood by us and provided valuable feedback, help and passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been instrumental in helping us achieve this historic milestone.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to maintaining the values that have defined Westfield Football Club and the village for over a century. The floodlights are just the beginning of our vision to ensure that Westfield as a whole continues to thrive for generations to come.

“Thank you for your unwavering support.

"While this is an amazing step forward, we now have to purchase said floodlights. An application has gone into the Football Foundation and we’re very optimistic this will lead to a substantial amount of the cost being covered – but we still require everyone’s backing, so please turn up to games, enjoy the bar and food outlet, support our fundraising events and let’s make this a facility that everyone can be proud of.”