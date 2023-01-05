Let’s be more ruthless: Burgess Hill Town boss challenges players to open up opponents

Burgess Hill Town boss Jay Lovett wants his side to be more ruthless after a failure to make the most of chances and attacking play resulted in a stalemate at Three Bridges.

Burgess Hill in action at Three Bridges | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Monday's Sussex derby in the Isthmian south east division ended goalless and while the Hillians manager was not unhappy with a point on the road he said it could have been three.

Hill are 11th in a tightly packed mid-table and go to Ashford on Saturday. Hill are six places clear of neighbours Haywards Heath but only one point in front of Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley's team.

Lovett said: “Monday’s draw was frustrating – the game itself was okay, but nothing major really happened for both teams. Three Bridges sat off of us and allowed us to play from the back going forward, but we weren't creative enough to undo their well organised team.

“The chances that did fall for us, we didn't complete, either failing to get the right shot off or not completing the final pass. The game had a little feel of rustiness of Christmas about it.

"I'm very pleased we got a clean sheet - a draw isn't a bad result at all against a team that work their socks off against you and were coming off the back of a very good win.. But in order for us to put a good run together, we need to start opening teams up more and being a little more ruthless when we get chances.