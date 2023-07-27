Crawley Town fans have shown their frustration on social media after it was announced striker Ashley Nadesan has been sold to League Two rivals Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

The rumours were the former Horley Town man would be joining Sutton United but the club made the announcement today he would be joining former Reds stars Tom Nichols and Glenn Morris at the Priestfield Stadium.

It’s been a summer which has seen other fan favourites like Jake Hessenthaler, George Francomb, James Tilley and Tony Craig leave the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Scott Lindsey has been stocking up on attacking players with Danilo Orsi, Klaidi Lolos and Harry Forster all signing and former Red Bez Lubala and West Ham attacking midfielder Kamarai Simon-Swyer rumoured to be coming to the Broadfield Stadium.

Some Crawley fans have not been happy with the transfer policy so far – and Nadesan leaving has not helped that view.

Replying to the club’s tweet announcing the deal, Nick Mbemba (@ctfcnick) said: “What am I looking at.”

Enrique Suarez-Macleod (@enrique_03_) said: “Un-*******-believable… let’s give them our whole team shall we?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Brax12George said: “Superb another good signing for Gillingham so they can soar above us again.”

Crawley Town striker Ashley Nadesan has been sold to League Two rivals to join former Reds stars Tom Nichols and Glenn Morris. Picture: Cory Pickford/SussexWorld

@scorchdiablo said: “Please tell me this is a joke.”

@Kearns_Richard_ said: “Anyone still defending transfer policy hates this club #WagmiOut.”

On the CTFC.net - For fans of Crawley Town Facebook page, Karys Hughes said: “Another one bites the dust! Can you get a refund on your season ticket at this stage? Asking for a friend?”

Gillingham fan Josh (@J_Ashby06) said: “Might as well give us Telford lads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barnett (@JohnBarnett18) said: “Good luck @ashleynadesan sorry it didn’t work out at Crawley all the best for the future.”

The CTSA minutes from the meeting said: “Eben [Smith] and Preston [Johnson] expressed their satisfaction with how the transfer window has progressed so far and are positive about what the rest of the transfer window holds. The Co-Chairmen highlighted the recruitment strategy of uncovering young players from the lower leagues with high potential. They commented that the strategy has yielded some promising early results and credited Scott Lindsey for his role in identifying and developing such talent.