Chichester City must learn to take their chances in tight games – and solve the puzzle of why they’re struggling to win home games.

That was coach Darin Killpartrick’s view after City went out of the FA Cup in a 1-0 second qualifying round replay loss at home to Whitstable Town on Tuesday night.

It followed a 1-1 draw at Whitstable on Saturday against a team who are two levels below Chi but were in the same division as them not so long ago. The Cup exit is a disappointment for a club who only six years ago made national headlines by reaching the second round and playing Tranmere live on BT Sport.

But Killpartrick said they must focus on regrouping and putting a run of results together in the league – starting at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

City take on Whitstable in Saturday's tie in Kent | Picture: Neil Holmes

The coach said: “Both games against Whistable were very tight and it came down to fine margins.

"Whitstable were extremely well organised out of possession and we really struggled to break them down in both games.

"When chances are few and far between like that, you have to take one, and we didn’t do enough. We created a couple of good chances but failed to take them.

"We will lick our wounds, get together at training on Thursday night and look to recover from it quickly.”

City press in the replay but to no avail | Picture: Neil Holmes

Manager Miles Rutherford has already highlighted City’s poor home form and admitted he can’t explain it – that when the team have produced a couple of excellent results on the road.

And Killpartrick said: “We are struggling at home and are trying to put our finger on it.

"This was not a poor performance in the same way – we played well, though some of our defending wasn’t acceptable.”

It’s still been a decent start to the Isthmian premier season for Rutherford’s men.

They’ve won three of their first seven and head to Wingate in eighth place.

City have signed former Brighton and Worthing attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew on loan from Lewes.

And the squad had a boost this week when striker Jimmy Wild returned for some light running following knee surgery – though he is unlikely to be fit to play until late November.

Here’s Ian Worden’s full report on Tuesday night’s replay…

Chichester City crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup as Ashdon Day netted the only goal of the replay at Oaklands Park in the 55th minute.

Without Emmett Dunn, the bosses made just one change to the starting XI that drew 1-1 with the Kent side on Saturday. Ryan Davidson, on six bookings, avoided suspension for now, thanks to the FA, and joined skipper Rob Hutchings either side of centre backs Ben Pashley and Curtis Da Costa in front of Kieran Magee between the sticks.

Joe Moore started as the holding midfielder together with Ethan Prichard, Isaac Bello, Lloyd Rowlatt and Joe Clarke. Billy Vigar returned up-top as Chi’s No9.

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams and won a free kick 60 seconds in when Prichard was felled. This led to a Rowlatt cross from the left and another set-piece before Prichard ballooned a speculative shot. Chi had a couple of throws early doors as well before Moore fouled Jack Peters and Bello conceded another throw.

The same Lillywhites player got the first shot of the evening on target in the eighth minute and at the Tennis Club end Hutchings did well to shield the ball from Theo Osinfolarin for a goal kick. Bello then cut out a forward pass by Whitstable and his backline cleared a Ricardo Thompson throw-in.

Javaun Splatt got flagged offside, not for the last time, before the dangerous No19 Jake McIntyre overlapped down the College Lane flank and whipped over a cross that went out for a goal kick. A niggly foul on Rowlatt earned the Sussex side a free-kick and then Davidson conceded a corner which his teammates cleared easily enough.

Good stuff from Vigar and Moore teed Bello up for an effort that flew over the bar before Jake Abrahams replaced Osinfolarin on 18. Next, Hutchings fizzed a decent delivery in that wasn’t capitalised on and Vigar was harshly adjudged to have committed a foul when it seemed a fair tackle.

The resulting free kick however resulted in Finn O’Mara straying offside before at the Archery End Moore had a shot blocked. Then Davidson was bundled over by Day – no free kick according to referee Redmond Egan. And in the 26th minute a lovely recovery challenge by Pashley in the penalty area denied Abrahams.

Clarke had a hit moments later which was diverted for a corner that Hutchings took and Vigar somehow headed wide on the half hour. Peters dragged one wide as the Oystermen pressed before a super Bello tackle sent Hutchings on a charge down the left only for Prichard to miss out. Bello’s bomb got hooked away and Magee picked Hutchings with a fantastic ball but the left back eventually lost control.

Seven minutes before the break Da Costa went on a penetrating run and found Vigar for a threatening cross that came to nothing. Next, Peters linked up with Abrahams for a delivery that Hutchings nodded away and Chichester thought they had the opener when Rowlatt and Bello combined to set Prichard up for a delicious curling strike that Whitstable keeper Dan Colmer spectacularly tipped round his post.

Prichard then blazed another over the bar and Magee beat Day to the ball on the cusp of half-time.

The opening minutes of the second period saw the hosts spray the ball around impressively but when Moore played a ball in no one was there. Davidson went down for some physio treatment five minutes in and had to be exchanged for Theo Bennetts who crossed towards Vigar shortly after being introduced.

The only goal of the game came on 55 after Splatt picked out an unmarked Day in the six-yard box who finished with relish. Abrahams was replaced by Dean Grant just ahead of the hour mark and Bello blew a chance after Bennetts found him with a cross. Chi believed Mr Egan had overlooked an obvious back pass and at the other end Splatt somehow pulled one across Magee’s goal.

A super Pashley pass created an opportunity for Prichard, although he shot wide. It ebbed back and forth in the next spell – Hutchings’ cross was headed clear by Will Thomas; Rowlatt couldn’t find a telling header from close range; another Bennetts’ inviting ball in wasn’t capitalised on; and Hutchings had a shot charged down.

Moore won a cheap free-kick in a challenge with Peters that Prichard fired the resulting free-kick narrowly over the woodwork. Splatt was exchanged for Joe Healy and the Kent side bought a set-piece before Bello was beaten to the ball by Colmer who booted it away. The first yellow card of the night was given to Dalton for impeding Rowlatt and with 14 minutes to go Da Costa gave way to Lewis Rustell as Chi rejigged.

There was just too much on Prichard’s set-piece but it led to a corner which the visitors cleared without any trouble. Prichard, Clarke and Moore all had shots as Chichester sought an equaliser before a Bennetts cross was claimed by Colmer. Bello then delivered only for Hutchings’ attempt to nick off a Seasiders’ defender. This led to a disappointing Moore header off target.

Mo Jammeh came on for Prichard in the 87th minute and Rowlatt went seriously close with a shot that whistled past the left-hand post. As we entered six minutes of time added on Vigar looped a header over the bar and Pashley got booked for a blatant foul. Then Bennetts couldn’t pick an advanced Moore and skill from Peters led to an Oysters break before Mr Egan finally called full time.

So, Whitstable took another Step 3 scalp having beaten Dulwich Hamlet in the previous round of the world’s oldest knock-out competition.

Chi are in Isthmian Premier Division action next time out away at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, 20 September, 3pm.

Chichester – Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Moore, Da Costa, Pashley, Bello, Clarke, Vigar, Rowlatt, Prichard (Bennetts, Powis, Cahusac, McDonald, Rustell, Jammeh).