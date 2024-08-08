Lewes and Eastbourne Borough doing things their own ways as they meet as friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are worse ways to spend a Saturday afternoon in early August. In sparkling sunshine at a pristine Dripping Pan, Lewes and Eastbourne Borough renewed old rivalries – and a lot of old friendships – in a nicely competitive warm-up for the new season.

The Sports took the honours 2-1, with all the goals coming late in the game, but a freshly reformed Rooks team and management did enough to offer their long-serving supporters plenty to look forward to as a new league campaign begins.

For Lewes, this looks likely to be a season of change and recalibration. For the women’s team, relegation from the second tier of English football has been a hard blow to take – but it must be seen in the context of several seasons holding their own against much bigger professional clubs.

And women’s football remains woven into the fabric of Lewes Football Club, alongside other noble causes including anti-racism and the stand against the excessive influence of gambling companies over our sport. It’s hard to visit the Dripping Pan without remembering the traditions of a town where Thomas Paine penned the Rights of Man in a pub along the High Street!

Goalmouth action in the Rooks-Sports friendly | Picture: Lydia Redman

But what of the men’s team? After two or three seasons of under-achievement, there is a change of management and perhaps a change of direction. Former manager Tony Russell had a pretty good playing budget and, on paper, an experienced squad, but the Rooks had become a mid-table club rather than promotion challengers.

Seeking a replacement – and sifting through a range of candidates – Lewes have boldly appointed a new boss who has never managed above Step Five. Up from Glebe FC of the Combined Counties League comes Craig Nelson – “Pitts” to all his football friends (catch him in the clubhouse and ask why!). His playing budget is undisclosed but modest – and his approach might just be a breath, or a gale, of fresh air.

Saturday’s squad to face Borough was young and quite hastily assembled – three had been signed on the Friday night and some others were badged as Trialist 19 or 22. But the Rooks played with pace, freedom and an appetite for the game. With the new season opening on Saturday – at home to highly fancied Chatham Town – Pitts may need more time before he can be judged. But you could sense the Dripping Pan mood turning from fatalist, through sceptical, to rather impressed.

By contrast, Borough manager Adam Murray is quite spoiled for choice. He has cover in all positions, and he has coached his teams to play in more than one shape. On Saturday, the Eastbourne side was spearheaded by Alfie Pavey – respected and feared across the top of non-League.

There was pace aplenty, with Jayden Davis quick and creative, and in a free-flowing first half, the only surprise was a goalless scoreline. The Sports had come closest, with a 35th minute screamer from Finn Ballard McBride denied by a brilliant save.

After the break, it took Lewes literally the first seven minutes to break out of their own half, as the Sports laid siege. But then the free flow of play took over again, and on 63 minutes Borough finally broke the deadlock – a breath-taking move, finished off by Michael Klass for 1-0.

Rooks were not done. Playing with continued pace and freedom, they pounced on an awful mix-up in the Eastbourne defence to nick a 73rd minute equaliser. Honours even, then, in the Red on Red Derby (even if one team played in green and the other in pink)? Not quite. With ten minutes left, a mesmerising McBride run saw the Borough striker tripped in the box – and Pavey smashed in the penalty.

Much to enjoy, and much to look forward to, for two clubs who are a credit to non-league.

Get the latest from the Dripping Pan in Friday’s Sussex Express – and a National League South season preview for Borough in Friday’s Eastbourne Herald