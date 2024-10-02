Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson admitted the season is going to be a ‘rollercoaster’ after his side saw their unbeaten run ended.

After winning six and drawing two of their opening eight league matches, the Rooks fell to a shock 5-0 defeat at Potters Bar Town last Saturday, but kept top spot in the Isthmian Premier Division having played a game more than their rivals.

“I think we made too many errors in the game and then we got punished,” said Nelson.

“Credit to Potters Bar, but I don't think on another day we make that many mistakes.

Lewes boss Craig Nelson | Picture: James Boyes

“In the first half, we dominated. We just made poor decisions in the final third and then they scored from a ricochet, then a potential foul, and one goes straight in from a corner. You can't account for those things. Toby [Bull], who's been fantastic, should probably save one or two more but doesn't.

“The season is always a bit of a rollercoaster. Even when you're doing really well, you just have to take that as a blip, and how [the players] react is really important.”

Lewes’ immediate reaction on Tuesday night was ideal, with the Rooks beating Three Bridges 3-1 in the Sussex Senior Cup Second Round.

Goals from Maliq Morris, Tolu Ladapo and Danny Bassett secured the win, although there were stutters along the way for a much-changed team.

“I thought we started really sharp, which is what we've spoken about off the back of Saturday, making sure that we come out with some intent,” said Nelson.

“I think the goal that we conceded was really harsh, because for me it was a clear foul. Looking at it from that perspective, we should come out with a clean sheet.

“The rest of the game was too transitional for my liking, but you're going to get that with wholesale changes.”

As well as debuts for goalkeeper Jordan Olds and right-back Izzy Jones, Nelson also used two under-18s players as substitutes in the cup, with 16-year-old Leo Ginger and 15-year-old Christo Nano impressing.

“They’re very young, but I was given a chance at their age in non-league,” said Nelson.

“It's a massive achievement for them both, and I'm happy that I'm able to provide the opportunity for them. But it's due to their hard work that we spotted them.”

This Saturday, Lewes enter the FA Trophy at the Third Qualifying Round as they welcome Bracknell Town to The Dripping Pan. Kick-off is at 3PM.