Lewes boss Darren Freeman confident his side can bounce back from Folkestone defeat

Lewes manager Darren Freeman said his team were very poor but he’s confident they will improve after their 4-0 defeat at Folkestone Invicta on Saturday.

Lewes conceded three in the first half in Folkestone thanks to an Ira Jackson hat trick as they were blown away by a much better Folkestone side on the day and Freeman praised goalkeeper Lewis Carey for without him it could have been more.

Freeman said: “Obviously when you lose 4-0 it wasn’t great, really the only player who deserves any credit coming out of the game is our goalkeeper.

“We were poor from start to finish, we’ve got to do better, we have eight games to go and the play-offs are still possible so we’ve got to believe in the way we play.”

Lewes currently sit outside the playoff positions, but his expectations are still to finish in the play-offs at the end of the season. He said: “The playoffs are definitely still realistic.

“We are only about five points away from them at the moment and we’ve still got games left to reach them so yes play-offs is definitely realistic and that is my target.”

Lewes will look to bounce back from last Saturdays defeat as they travel to Brightlingsea Regent this Saturday a team that they dominated in the reverse fixture earlier on this season.

About this side, Freeman said: “They are a good side and have been on good runs before. Obviously, we won the reverse fixture 5-0 so they’re going to feel like they owe us one after the last time so we’ve got to be at our best.”

Although losing 4-0 last weekend he did say he was confident his team can bounce back on Saturday. “Of course I’m confident we can get a result on Saturday.

“I believe in my boys, we have been unlucky in certain circumstances, obviously Saturday was different and was a difficult game, but this week we move on from that.”