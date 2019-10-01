Lewes boss Freeman hails 'superb performance' at Carshalton

Lewes Manager Darren Freeman praised his side's 'superb' performance after coming away with a point away at Carshalton Athletic in the Isthmian Premier League on Monday.

Despite injuries, the Rooks came from a goal behind to claim a point at Carshalton Athletic in tough, windy conditions with the equalising goal coming from James Hammond.

After the match Freeman was quick to praise his team's performance.

He added: "I thought that we played some good football. We went for a different formation that we thought could cause a problem and I think we did. A little bit scared there at the beginning, obviously we lost Jordy (Mongoy) and Kayne (Diedrick-Roberts) had to play on with an injury and then big Michael's (Onovwigun) hamstring started tightening up, so yeah it was a bit nervous for ten minutes there."

"I thought we had the better of the chances in the first half and we were causing them a lot of problems and they couldn't handle the front two."

"I think that we defended superbly today and that's from the top and at the back, throughout the whole team. You could tell that the desire was there, the application, everything was there tonight. I'm really proud of the boys."

"We've gifted them a goal and, again, it's our naivety. Apart from that, we're making them shoot from long distances, so, for me, I thought we were superb tonight."

It was an impressive display considering that the Rooks were back in action only 48 hours prior at Brightlingsea Regent and the Lewes boss was forced into making certain team selections.

He added: "Alex (Malins) was really doubtful for today and we've had to call on Alex and say you've got to play, we haven't got anyone else. Tom (Day) has had to play through all his knee problems.

"We are the walking wounded at the moment, I've never known anything like it. I'm really proud of the boys thought tonight and I think that they were superb."

Lewes' next fixture is in 12 days time away at East Thurrock United and Freeman feels that his side will be invigorated by the break."

He added: "We'll give all the boys a rest, we have a lot, a lot of injuries and I feel really for the boys at the moment. Really proud of them tonight, appreciate all the supporters that have come up and cheered the lads and I think they put on a very good performance."