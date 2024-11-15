Lewes boss Nelson hails striker as ‘breath of fresh air’ before Trophy tie

Gianluca Botti celebrates against Bognor Regis Town | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson said new striker Gianluca Botti has been ‘a breath of fresh air’ after the Italian marked his home debut with a match-winning brace in a 4-1 win against Bognor Regis Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Botti, who scored 31 goals in Chertsey Town’s promotion from the Isthmian League South Central Division last season and joined after a brief spell at Whitehawk, made himself an instant hero for Rooks fans in the midweek Sussex derby.

Speaking prior to the Rooks’ FA Trophy Second Round tie against AFC Totton this Saturday, Nelson revealed how he had been tracking Botti for some time and why he brought the striker to East Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson revealed: “We were after him in the summer. We've done a hell of a lot of research on him.

“We know that he scores goals. He scored a lot of goals last year, and we just we felt that he would fit our mould, our type of character.

“He's been a breath of fresh air since coming in, [being] really sharp in training.

“His chance was always going to come, but he deserved it, and then he executed in front of goal [against Bognor], which is all you can ask for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two well-taken finishes in his first 90-minute outing of the season, Botti’s goals in the first and 93rd minutes not only proved his goalscoring prowess but also his match fitness.

This was hugely pleasing to Lewes, for whom a reduced budget this season has created extra emphasis on their recruitment approach.

Nelson added: “We were looking for a conventional nine. In terms of what we had in our armoury, it was a lot of pace and power, but we lacked a link to allow for pacing in behind teams, and to be a bit of a nuisance.

“If you watched [the Bognor game], he was a constant problem. He was on shoulders; he was hassling people down; he was big when he needed to be, when balls dropped into areas we could regain it and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ve lacked that profile of player and he became available, so it was a no-brainer.”

In addition to Botti, another recent addition to the Rooks’ ranks made his debut towards the end of the Bognor contest, contributing a vital assist for Matty Warren’s 87th-minute goal to give the Rooks a 2-1 lead.

Michael Elechi recently joined from Leatherhead, where he made 24 appearances in the 2023/24 season, including in the Isthmian South Central Division Play-Off Semi-Final alongside current Lewes defender Jerry Puemo.

A product of the Manchester United and Oxford United academies, Elechi is a left-back who is also capable of playing in central defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson commented: “Mike has been coming training for some time and has done really well.

“He has been given a chance to join a squad based on Jack Enkh being injured, and Jack was meant to be out for a lot longer than he has, but a secondary scan came back that said he was okay, so therefore he's back in the fold, which is great for us.

“Mike might get introduced into games. We might see if we can get him some minutes so he's fit and ready with us or if the right club becomes available for him. His development will still be important, even if he's not here.”

While on the topic of fringe players, Nelson also touched on two players that have recently departed The Dripping Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malachi Morris and Josh Williams both played key roles at the start of the season, with Morris part of the side that went eight league games unbeaten and Williams bagging a memorable match-winner against Whitehawk, but both have been allowed to explore other opportunities.

Nelson said: “Malachi is still a very close friend of mine. He's somebody that I mentor personally with football-related and non-football-related stuff, so there's no love lost there.

“I think he had a rough start through off-the-field stuff, which I won't go into, and now it's just allowing him to just be free and play, and see whether or not this opportunity presents itself maybe at a later stage or next season.

“I have so much admiration for the kid; he’s like a little brother in terms of the time that we spend together and the efforts we're trying to put in place for him to have a successful career, whether it be football or non-football-related. So he needs to just go and be him and ultimately, he wants to be playing football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson continued: “That leads into Josh. He started with an absolute bang and he expressed that he wanted more minutes, and I think in the games that he got, he may have been low in confidence.

“What I will never do is hold people against their will because ultimately, I want the best for them.

“We had conversations, he knuckled down. He was a top professional in that respect, trained really well and needed a chance.

“What I don't do is promise anybody minutes. It's on merit. If it's on merit, I can stand behind what I'm saying, because I've got no favourites, I've got no choices, it's based on just you. When we analysed that, he felt that he needed to go and play football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We supported his wishes. He's gone to Cray Wanderers and I check in on him, [asking] how's the game going? How are you doing, mentally?

“Just because they're not here, I don't let go of them.

“But I can see it from a player's perspective because I've played, so it's about being open enough to trust what is best for them and listening to them and trying to aid that, whether it be here or not.”

Next in the diary is a return to FA Trophy action this weekend against AFC Totton.

A big positive ahead of the match is the fitness of centre-back Ethan Kaiser, who is expected to return for the tie after missing five matches with an ankle injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson said: “If I were to bring Ethan to you, he'd be fuming that he wasn't in the team [against Bognor]. He trained really well last Tuesday but had residual pain, hence why he wasn't in the squad [against Hendon or Bognor].

“He will get introduced back in for Saturday. But we have to be mindful that he's been out for a little bit, and the ankle is one of the worst parts to injure, so it could go again. We want to manage it.”

Whether it is Kaiser or another player in defence, they will face a tough test from Totton.

The Hampshire side are 3rd in the Southern League Premier Division South and beat league leaders Merthyr Town in an earlier round of the FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson concluded: “We'll be analysing what they're good at and [setting] our game plan [and] trying to execute it on Saturday.

“I look forward to the game. Cup ones are something to get excited about, in that you can take the weight of the league off your back and enjoy the game because ultimately, it's going to be decided on the day.

“We will try to put all of our efforts into getting through to the next round.”