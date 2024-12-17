Lewes boss Nelson rues 'missed opportunity' against Chichester City

Lewes captain Danny Bassett jumps highest against Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Manager Craig Nelson admitted Lewes’ 3-2 defeat to Chichester City was a ‘missed opportunity’ as the Rooks lost ground in a congested Isthmian Premier Division table.

Goals from Isaac Bello and Lloyd Rowlatt in the space of three second-half minutes turned the game from 2-1 in favour of Lewes to 3-2 for Chichester, with the Rooks twice losing possession in midfield to hand their visitors all three points.

The result meant Lewes dropped out of the play-offs, and on a weekend where just two of the top seven sides won, thoughts turned to how much the dropped points could mean come the end of the season.

“It most definitely is [a missed opportunity],” said Nelson.

“I think we've missed so many of those. If you go back, when we've lost, teams around us have lost or drawn, or when we've drawn, other teams around us have drawn or lost as well, which gives you a kick up the bum. But if we put the game to bed, we don't have to worry about what other people are doing. It is a shame [to drop points].”

Chichester’s victory put them within five points of the 7th-placed Rooks despite being 17th in the table themselves, and with just six points between 4th and 17th before this weekend, the jostling for position before the new year is intense.

While the Lilywhites countered with superb efficiency at The Dripping Pan, the manner of their two winning goals was frustrating for Lewes. “I think those are the moments that we can do better,” said Nelson.

“In my opinion, I'm yet to see us concede a top goal. I mean that in respect of carving us open, etc.

“With the third goal, we've got caught on the ball where we had passes available to play, but we've chosen the wrong decision. The decision-making led to all three of their goals. We work on control a lot, so I'd expect us to do better in those moments.”

This weekend, Lewes visit 6th-placed Wingate & Finchley in their last outing before Christmas.

“That will be a tough game. It will be a clash of tactics, but I look forward to games like that,” said Nelson.

“There are a few games that you mark up when teams are playing really good football in terms of style, and we think how we can counteract it and try to get the three points.”