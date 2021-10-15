Lewes boss Russell: There's no point in looking at the table now

Joe Taylor was at the double for Lewes in their 5-0 win at Leatherhead. Picture by James Boyes

The Rooks thumped Margate 6-2 away from home on Saturday, and followed that up with an emphatic 5-0 home win over Leatherhead on Tuesday night.

The huge victories saw Lewes rise to third, two points behind leaders Enfield Town, but Russell was non-plussed by the Rooks’ current position.

He said: “When we get to 15 games I’ll look at it. We’ve played about 10 games so there’s no point in looking at the table now.

“I don’t even look at fixtures beyond next three because people get too far ahead of themselves.

“We just need to keep on winning games and then, I’ve found, people put silverware in your hands.”

Goals from Joe Taylor (2), Taylor Maloney, Bradley Pritchard and Iffy Allen saw Lewes romp to victory at Leatherhead.

But Russell wanted his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.

He said: “When the game’s finished you think, would I have taken 5-0 win? Yes.

“But if you’re dissecting the game, you’ll be a little bit frustrated that chances have been missed consistenly.

“But it’s three points, a clean sheet, five goals, there’s your positives.”

Lewes have no game this Saturday due to Corinthian-Casuals’ FA Cup commitments.