Lewes boss Russell: Trip to former club Cray just another game

The Rooks make the trip to Kent in their first game of the 2021-22 Isthmian Premier Division campaign.

Russell, alongside assistant manager and former Rook Joe Vines, made the switch to The Dripping Pan in April.

Russell was appointed at Cray in 2015 and won the Isthmian South East in 2018-19, finished second in the null and voided 2019-20 Premier campaign and just outside the play-offs in the curtailed 2020-21 season.

Lewes have also confirmed the signings of four former Wands - keeper Lewis Carey, midfielders Bradley Pritchard and Freddie Parker and forward Joe Taylor.

And Russell revealed that the Rooks had snapped up a further two ex-Cray players, but had yet to formally announce them.

Speaking on Saturday’s game, he said: “It’s not ideal but, at the end of the day, it’s not about me.

“I think about six have come over with me from Cray, but emotionally it’s not about us.

“We can’t be selfish. We’re at Lewes now. It’s just another game and we’ve got to treat it like that.

“Cray and us have both had major changes in our squads and they’re still trying to find their feet. It’ll be a tricky game because we don’t know what to expect from them.

“I’m trying to just concentrate on winning the game and going home.”

Russell described Lewes’ pre-season in the run-up to the new campaign as a ‘nightmare’.

The Rooks’ first two friendlies, away to Fisher and AFC Uckfield Town, were postponed because of Covid – and players have been blighted with injury.

But there have been positive moments, including beating National League South outfit Dartford at home and holding rivals Eastbourne Borough to a draw.

Russell added: “It’s been a nightmare. The players haven’t played for nine months and everyone’s picking up loads of injuries.

“It’s not been ideal, even if you look at our results. We only lost one, and that was Tonbridge Angels away, and we had ten men for 40 minutes.