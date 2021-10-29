Lewes boss Russell: We didn't stick to the game-plan in Worthing defeat

Lewes celebrate finding the back of the net in their high-scoring defeat at Worthing. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Rooks, who were missing manager Russell because of Covid, raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes thanks to Joe Taylor’s penalty and a Matthew Weaire goal.

Ollie Pearce (2), Dayshonne Golding (2) and Jasper Pattenden then put Worthing 5-2 up with 19 minutes remaining.

A second Taylor spot kick and an Ollie Tanner effort saw Lewes reduce the deficit, but the Rooks couldn’t find a late equaliser.

Russell said: “I watched the game back and we didn’t stick to the game-plan. We went 2-0 up but the goals we gave away were ridiculous.

“People will say it’s a great game but it wasn’t. It was like two drunk boxers standing in the middle of the ring slugging each other.

“From a tactical standpoint, I’d be very surprised if their manager was happy with it.

“We lost the game having, from a tactical standpoint, been very naive and a little bit nuts.

“But it’s hard to criticise them too much. We went there, we didn’t stick to the game-plan, but we came away with four goals.

“Worthing were hanging on, we created more chances, so there’s positives in there.

“Full credit to Worthing but it’s up to us to be more disciplined.”