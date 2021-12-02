Lewes boss Russell: We're a little Jekyll & Hyde

Lewes celebrate a goal in their recent 3-0 Isthmian Premier win over Folkestone Invicta. Picture by James Boyes

But the Rooks boss was generally pleased with the quality of football on show.

Lewes drew 1-1 at Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian Premier last Saturday on a stormy afternoon.

After a goalless first half, the Rooks took the lead on 56 minutes. Good play from Ollie Tanner down the left saw the ball teed up for Bradley Pritchard on the edge of the area to rifle into the bottom corner.

But Lewes’ lead lasted all of nine minutes as Peter Dexter headed home from a free-kick just inside the Rooks half.

Lewes have failed to win their last two Isthmian Premier games but remain third, three points adrift of leaders Worthing.

Russell said: “We lost to Corinthian Casuals 2-1 and that first half was the best we played all season. We could’ve been 4-0 up, but in the second half we weren’t at the races.

“The first half against Wingate was okay, but the second half was outstanding.

“Against Wingate we deserved to win, but this is what we’re getting from this side.

“Ultimately I’m not sure what I’ve got. I know I’ve got a very good side, but they’re a little bit Jekyll & Hyde. But that’s what happens when you put a new group together.

“Saturday was just a freak day weather wise. If you look across the country there were some mad results.

“The reason why Wingate didn’t play well in the second half was because they continued to go long, so when their keeper went long it got caught in the wind.

“They didn’t look like scoring. It’s not a slur on them, you just can’t really judge them or us because the conditions were crazy and it was raining as well.

“It was a tricky day all-round. I thought in the second half we deserved a win. We didn’t get it, but it’s all about performances and I was happy with that.”

This Saturday sees the Rooks entertain 15th-placed Potters Bar Town.

Lewes beat the Scholars 3-1 away from home in August, but Russell said the Hertfordshire outfit had improved since then.

He added: “I went to watch Potters Bar [on Tuesday in their 2-1 home defeat against Carshalton]. I’ve seen that their results have really picked up since we’ve beaten them and I understand why now.

“They were really unlucky against Carshalton. I thought they should’ve won.

“It’s going to be a really good game. They play a really open and expansive game. They like to pass it, which we like to do.

“They’ll look to play from the back. Carshalton dropped off them and let them have the ball and got them on the counter attack.

“That’s good, but we don’t do that. Not in our house!

“I want us to have lots of the ball so we’re going to have to get it off them. But to get it off them we’re going to have to commit bodies but that leaves us open.

“I’d rather slug it out and have a 4-4 draw than a 0-0. That’s the way I like to play football.”