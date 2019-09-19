Lewes club director and co-head of men's football management steps down

Lewes have announced that club director and co-head of men's football management, Barry Collins stepping down from his positions at the club due to personal reasons.

Collins joined the Rooks' board in 2014 and provided invaluable support to the club at board level.

For the past few seasons Collins had also taken up the role as club secretary and he will continue in this role until a new official is appointed.

The former Lewes director is looking forward to enjoying football as a fan again after calling time on a five-year stint at The Dripping Pan.

Collins said: "I’m probably the first football director to stand down to spend more time to watch football.”

"It's been an enormous privilege to serve as a director of Lewes FC and spend the past five years working with some great people across the club."

Lewes chairman and co-head of football management, Stuart Fuller, added: “It’s a sad day for the club but for also me personally.

"I’ve worked very closely with Barry for the last few years, taking every kick, feeling every tackle of the team.

"I know the huge sacrifices he has made by constantly going over and above what could have been expected in his role.

"I fully understand his reasons for deciding to stand down and he will be a huge loss to the club.

"I’m hoping that we can still use his immense knowledge of the non-league game to help us in the future.”