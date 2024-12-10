Lewes FC defender Marcel McIntosh has been ruled out of action for the rest of the 2024/25 season after a leg break suffered against Cray Valley PM.

In the 77th minute of their visit to the side sat second in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the Rooks were leading 2-0 when McIntosh was caught by an unfortunate tackle from Tom Beere.

The Cray Valley defender was shown a straight red card for the foul, while McIntosh waited 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive on the scene.

Following medical advice that McIntosh should not be moved from the pitch until an ambulance arrived, referee Kane Dempster took the two sides out of the howling winds and driving rain of Storm Darragh and abandoned the game.

Rooks defender Marcel McIntosh | Picture by James Boyes

After the game’s abandonment, Lewes FC’s social media pages published a statement praising the support McIntosh received with his injury.

The statement read: “Marcel McIntosh suffered an injury during our match at Cray Valley PM. He was taken to Lewisham Hospital, where he has had an x-ray and is awaiting further results.

“We would like to thank everyone who looked after Marcel during the incident, especially our physio Victoria Oprzedek and Samuel Codling from Cray PM and for those who have asked after him since. We’re with you Marcel.”

A later statement on Monday afternoon offered an update on McIntosh’s progress.

The club said: “Marcel suffered a broken leg on Saturday and had successful surgery. He will unfortunately be out of action for the remainder of the season.

“All being well, Marcel should be released from hospital within 48 hours. We're all fully behind [you], Marcel!”

Since joining in late October, defender McIntosh has played across the back-line in nine appearances for the Rooks, stepping in to cover injuries to Ethan Kaiser and Jack Enkh and suspensions to Kaiser and Peter Ojemen.

The 20-year-old Norwich City academy graduate was beginning to find real consistency in the side too, with the game at Cray Valley PM set to be the first time Lewes had won consecutive games since he had joined.

Without McIntosh, Lewes now have a big selection headache going into their meeting with Dulwich Hamlet tonight (Dec 10). The abandonment of the Cray Valley PM game means fellow defender Kaiser, who was sent off last month against Dartford, will still be suspended this Tuesday.

Lewes FC will discuss with the league whether the 2-0 scoreline will stand or whether the game will have to be replayed.