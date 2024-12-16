Lewes drop vital points against Sussex rivals Chichester City

Lewes dropped vital points to visitors Chichester City after conceding two goals in quick succession to fall to a 3-2 defeat, reports Will Hugall.

In a match where neither team had full control, a Sussex derby being played in the league for the first time since 1965 became an instant classic with some memorable goals and fully committed play.

Momentum swung one way and then the other, but the crucial spell came after Gianluca Botti made it 2-1 to Lewes after the hour mark, only for the visitors to respond with two vicious counter-attacking goals in three minutes.

The result leaves Lewes rueing another case of dropped points at The Dripping Pan, with the close timing to a 2-2 draw against Dulwich Hamlet proving damaging.

Action from Lewes' 3-2 to defeat to Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

Keeping things settled

After their midweek draw with Dulwich, Lewes made just one change to their starting XI as Michael Elechi came in for the injured Ben Mundele.

Elechi’s return to the fold was timely given that Lewes had no other senior defenders available for selection, but it would be a busy afternoon trying to contain Chichester’s attacking threats.

Chief amongst Chi’s weapons was striker Jimmy Wild, who had scored 19 goals from 24 appearances this season.

After just 11 minutes, Eddie Allsopp fouled Chichester’s Ryan Davidson in the box to give Wild his first gift of the day.

Wild made no mistake, tucking into the bottom left corner despite Toby Bull guessing the right way and getting some contact on the ball.

The Rooks, playing in a decidedly festive all-red kit rather than their usual black shorts, set about trying to restore the Christmas spirit around The Dripping Pan after this, with Chichester proving tricky customers.

Having restricted Lewes from open play, the visitors could only be broken down from set-pieces, with a bizarre equaliser coming in the 34th minute.

Allsopp atoned for his earlier error with a perfectly-floated corner from the right, with the ball swerving and beating every Chichester player, including goalkeeper Kieran Magee.

The set-piece finish ended a 19-match goalless run for the attacking midfielder, finally adding to the three goals he scored back in August.

While both sides huffed and puffed before the half-time whistle, no further goals would come and the game was locked at 1-1.

Errors aplenty

A tight contest continued in the second half, with much effort but little quality initially on show in front of goal.

This changed after the 65th minute, when Chichester whipped in a delicious corner from the right which beat Toby Bull and the Lewes defence but was headed wide at the far post by Davidson.

As if enlivening the Rooks, just three minutes later, that chance led to a goal at the other end.

Lewes moved smoothly and quickly down the field, and with pressure on the Chichester backline, they forced an error to gift Gianluca Botti possession on the left of the box, where the striker fired coolly past Magee.

In the 70th minute, however, Chichester fired back with brutal efficiency.

After the Lilywhites broke through the Lewes lines, the ball was worked to Isaac Bello, who crashed a howitzer of a shot onto the left post, and was alert to pick up the rebound, which he smashed past a stricken Bull.

Only three minutes later, the visitors repeated the trick, robbing Marcus Sablier of the ball on the halfway line and streaking away at breakneck speed.

Wild struck an effort which Bull did extremely well to save, but Lloyd Rowlatt was on hand at the left post to tap home and make it 3-2.

While Lewes threw all their resources at an equaliser – using four of their five substitutions in midfield or attacking positions – they mustered few genuine chances in the last 20 minutes.

With Chichester doing enough to while away the remaining minutes, they held on for a famous win in their first season in the Isthmian Premier Division, taking them closer to the play-off positions than the relegation places despite being 17th.

After Chatham and Dartford both bettered Lewes’ result, the Rooks dropped out of the play-off places to 7th, and are now just five points ahead of Chichester.

Knowing they could tumble down the table soon without positive results, Lewes now head to 6th-placed Wingate & Finchley this Saturday.

Kick-off is 3pm at the Maurice Rebak Stadium (N12 0PD) in the Rooks’ final outing before Christmas and penultimate away game of 2024.

Lewes: Bull; Warren, Spinks, Puemo, Elechi (Ghannam, 88’); Muirhead (Allen, 74’), Sablier (Morris, 73’); Ekpiteta, Allsopp (Ladapo, 84’), Bassett (C); Botti

Unused: Kaiser

Chichester City: Magee; Davidson, Da Costa, Pashley, Hutchings (C); Clark, Dunn; Bello, Rowlatt (Jammeh, 82’), Pritchard (Munt, 90+3’); Wild

Unused: Moore, Horncastle