Lewes end winless run by punishing Bognor Regis Town with late masterclass

Lewes ended their five-match winless league run and completed a memorable double against Bognor Regis Town as they beat the basement side 4-1 in a scrappy contest, reports Will Hugall.

With neither side in fantastic league form – Lewes having not won since late September and Bognor with just one win in their last six games – the contest lacked some quality at times but delivered on the drama.

Both teams made errors leading to goals early on, and after the majority of the game was dominated by transitions and counter-attacks, Lewes turned on the style to score three excellent late goals.

The result places them back in the play-offs and within touching distance of leaders Dover Athletic, so will be a confidence-booster before their FA Trophy commitments this weekend.

Full debut and a goal

A chilly East Sussex evening was of huge importance to Lewes, who knew the threat of a Bognor side who picked up their first win in over a month by beating Bowers & Pitsea 1-0 at the weekend and were duly unchanged.

The Rooks, meanwhile, were keen to try something new with new signing Gianluca Botti handed a first start in attack.

Just 30 seconds into the game, Botti had his dream moment in front of the home fans as the Rooks swept into a bemusing lead.

After Bognor decided to shoot from kick-off, they handed possession to Toby Bull, who picked out a beautiful pass to Shae Hutchinson over the shoulder of the away defence.

Hutchinson swept forward and squared to Botti, who was gifted inconceivable space to tap in and score potentially the fastest full debut goal in Rooks history.

Bognor, however, were not deterred.

In the 10th minute, Bull was caught in possession at the edge of his box by Jasper Mather, and after a duel with Marcel McIntosh, Mather won the duel to slide a finish over the line.

For the rest of the half, both sides were culpable of some poor passing.

Several quick turnovers in possession saw the game dominated by the transition, and while Lewes were the slicker side, Bognor’s all-action approach also proved dangerous.

Ultimately, Harvey Whyte on the right and Mather on the left were wasteful when they got into space, and the only significant chance of this spell was for Lewes’ Matty Warren, who galloped down the right, cut inside and drilled a powerful effort at Ryan Hall.

There were plenty of teasing crosses, two of which led to chances for Botti and Mather, but nothing contained the quality required to change the scoreline.

Before the break, two half-chances came for the hosts, with substitute Eddie Allsopp lifting a free-kick from the right onto the far post, while Allsopp then set Botti up to lob Hall, only for the ball to dribble wide of the post.

Time for a change

As the sides returned for the second half, Bognor were the initial aggressors, with Bull making a strong low save after Dan Gifford broke into space in the first couple of minutes.

Lewes changed tactics at this point, settling into the 4-3-3 system that has served them so well this season.

Marcus Sablier thrived from the freedom afforded to him after the change and became the key player for a good 15 minutes as the Rooks began to string together some beautiful passes.

The midfielder’s twinkle toes and agility in the challenge allowed him to skip free on a couple of occasions, and he soon launched a 25-yard effort which Hall palmed away.

Though Lewes were improving, it would count for nothing if they failed to score.

After the hour mark, it seemed their luck would be rotten as the tireless Warren was denied by Bognor defender Amadou Jallow after driving in from the right.

The visitors almost took advantage, as in the space of two nerve-jangling minutes, Robbie Blake’s visitors were twice denied by mere inches as Mather was played in by captain Calvin Davies and denied by a fantastic Jerry Puemo goal-line block, and substitute Doug Tuck then struck the post when a corner fell to the edge of the box.

The late show

Lewes mopped their brow and settled into their rhythm again, with their control of the ball becoming increasingly irresistible in the final ten minutes.

In the 87th minute, the deadlock which had existed since the 10th minute was finally broken, and in some style.

Warren, as if to convince any remaining naysayers, ensured his performance would be the difference on the night with a moment of inspiration; a scorching 25-yard effort that flew past Hall into the top right corner after being teed up from the left by debutant Michael Elechi.

That unforgettable strike was enough to finally break Bognor’s resistance, with the walls tumbling down in added time.

In the 93rd minute, Botti got his second goal when winning the ball from Hayden Gale and sliding a finish past Hall that went in off the left post.

Then, in the 95th minute, Danny Bassett matched Warren in the thunderbolt stakes, picking up possession from 20 yards and sending a screaming shot into the top left corner.

While 4-1 flattered the Rooks, they were worthy of three points.

The result returns Lewes to 4th in the Isthmian League Premier Division table, where they are just four points behind leaders Dover Athletic.

Craig Nelson’s side remain unbeaten at home inside 90 minutes this season and will hope to continue their fantastic form there this Saturday, when they host AFC Totton in the FA Trophy Second Round. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Lewes: Bull; Enkh (Elechi, 81’), Puemo, McIntosh, Warren; Muirhead, Sablier; Bassett (C), Ghannam (Allsopp, 23’), Hutchinson (Ladapo, 88’); Botti (Antonio, 90+3’)

Unused: Mundele

Bognor Regis Town: Hall; Gale, Block, Jallow, Spurway; Davies (C), Woolston (Clark, 81’); Mather, Burgess (Tuck, 75’), Whyte (Higgs, 64’); Gifford

Unused: Edmonson, Kingswerk