Lewes have three more chances to shine under Craig Nelson | Picture by James Boyes

Lewes FC look to finish the 2024/25 campaign, and manager Craig Nelson’s tenure, in strong fashion as they enter the final week of the season.

The Rooks won 2-1 away at Cheshunt last week, coming back from a 1-0 deficit after conceding in the 46th minute.

Shae Hutchinson netted just his second league goal of the season to equalise, before captain Danny Bassett scored his 20th - and sixth from the penalty spot - to win the game in the 78th minute.

It was an impressive comeback considering Lewes went to Hertfordshire with only three substitutes, one of which was Under-18 product Christo Nano.

Added to this, the Rooks were without centre-backs Ethan Kaiser and Jack Meeres through suspension, while full-back Izzy Jones was unavailable.

Nelson’s side went up one place to 12th in the Isthmian League Premier Division with victory, and after results elsewhere, they can finish anywhere between 7th and 16th in the last week of the season.

Above them in the table, Chatham Town, Carshalton Athletic and Cray Wanderers all had their play-off hopes ended last weekend after wins for Dover Athletic and Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Only 6th-placed Chichester City stand a realistic chance of making any change to the play-off standings with three matches left, as they sit four points behind 5th-placed Cray Valley PM.

Lewes, meanwhile, will aim to capitalise on the disappointment of teams above them and at least finish in the top half of the 22-team division.

This Easter weekend, they face two huge games in that context.

On Good Friday, they welcome 9th-placed Carshalton Athletic, who lost 3-0 to Horsham last week.

The Robins have two notable former Rooks in their squad, with Nabeel Ghannam having made the move to South London earlier this season and one of last season’s stars, Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala, recently making his debut.

Lewes then head to 13th-placed Folkestone Invicta on Easter Monday in their final away match of the season.

With a mixed away record this season of six wins, six draws and eight defeats, a strong finish for the Rooks at a Folkestone side with just two wins in their last 11 games would be most welcome.

Both matches over the weekend kick off at 3PM.

In other club news, owners have until 24 April to vote in board elections. 15 candidates are standing for five available positions, with their statements, and voting forms, available at www.lewesfc.com/news/lewes-fc-board-elections-notice-egm-2025/