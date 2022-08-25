Lewes FC aim to equal crowd record – twice in two days

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want to sell out Sunday’s home FA Women’s Championship opener against Southampton and Monday’s big Isthmian premier derby against Hastings in what would be a notable and record double boost for the club.

There’s been a huge appetite for football in town since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record crowd for the Pan of 2,347 was seen for the men’s Isthmian game against Worthing last March – with the same sell-out number in place for the women’s FA Championship win over Liverpool a few weeks later.

Lewes FC hope to see 2,300 plus watching the women play Southampton on Sunday and the men face Hastings on Monday

Now Rooks bosses are hoping they might see that number repeated twice in two days, with a good number of travelling Hastings fans set to swell the figure on Monday following the women’s first home game a day earlier.

It comes after The Pan was voted the best away day by supporters of the other Isthmian Premier clubs for the sixth year in a row

The women’s team – like many across the country – are set to enjoy new levels of support this season following England’s Euros win in the summer.

The Championship team, under new manager Scott Booth, kicked off their 22-23 league campaign with a 0-0 draw away to Birmingham City last Sunday and now host newly promoted Southampton.

Lewes is one of relatively few UK clubs where the men’s and women’s teams always play on the same pitch.

Rooks CEO Maggie Murphy said: “If you’ve never ‘tried out’ a women’s game, come along! And bring a friend.

"Why come? Because that buzz you felt watching the Lionesses is the same buzz week in week out at Lewes matches.”

The Dripping Pan was voted Britain’s number-one ground to visit in 2021 (see Mike Bayly’s book 100 Must see Grounds), and now boasts a brand new state-of-the-art grass hybrid pitch thanks to a £750,000 grant from the Premier League.

Fans need to book in advance online for Sunday’s game, although if it does not sell out tickets will be available on the day.