Lewes FC announce NINE pre-season friendlies - and they have one thing in common

The club said: "The installation of a state of the art pitch and many other infrastructure improvements around The Dripping Pan means it will be a pre-season on the road for Tony Russell’s team in preparation for the 2022/23 season."
Here's the dates for Lewes fans' diaries...
4 July: Welling Town (A) Kick off 7.45pm (tie will be played at Chatham Town)
9 July: Lancing FC (A) Kick off 3pm
12 July: Punjab FC (A) Kick off 7.45pm
16 July: Burgess Hill Town (A) Kick off 3pm
19 July: Sheppey United (A) Kick off 7.45pm
23 July: VCD Athletic (A) Kick off 1pm
26 July: Welling United (A) Kick off 7.45pm
30 July: Sevenoaks Town (A) Kick off 3pm
2 August: Corinthian FC (A) Kick off 7.45pm
Lewes also hope to play a further fixture on 6 August the details of which announced as soon as they are confirmed.
Rooks season tickets were put on sale this week.