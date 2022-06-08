Lewes FC announce NINE pre-season friendlies - and they have one thing in common

Lewes are to hit the road for all their pre-season friendlies - as improvements headlined by a new pitch are carried out at The Dripping Pan.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:15 pm

The club said: "The installation of a state of the art pitch and many other infrastructure improvements around The Dripping Pan means it will be a pre-season on the road for Tony Russell’s team in preparation for the 2022/23 season."

Here's the dates for Lewes fans' diaries...

Lewes FC Men will be on the road for all their pre-season friendlies / Picture: Lyn Phillips

4 July: Welling Town (A) Kick off 7.45pm (tie will be played at Chatham Town)

9 July: Lancing FC (A) Kick off 3pm

12 July: Punjab FC (A) Kick off 7.45pm

16 July: Burgess Hill Town (A) Kick off 3pm

19 July: Sheppey United (A) Kick off 7.45pm

23 July: VCD Athletic (A) Kick off 1pm

26 July: Welling United (A) Kick off 7.45pm

30 July: Sevenoaks Town (A) Kick off 3pm

2 August: Corinthian FC (A) Kick off 7.45pm

Lewes also hope to play a further fixture on 6 August the details of which announced as soon as they are confirmed.

Rooks season tickets were put on sale this week.

