Lewes FC appoint Kelly Lindsey as new COO - 'Our local community is the best!'

Lewes FC have appointed Kelly Lindsey as their new COO and Head of Football Performance and Club Operations.

Kelly previously worked for the Rooks as Head of Performance and returns to the Dripping Pan to help drive excellence across the club.

“I am so excited to be back in Lewes, I think if you talk to any of my friends and colleagues, everyone will tell you Lewes holds such a special place in my heart,” says Kelly.

“Our local community is the best. When you walk into the Pan our fans and volunteers always make me feel welcome and excited to build the best place and space for everyone to enjoy football together. I’m excited to get to work again and formally join forces with the foundation and other groups to deliver better opportunities for all of our communities through football!!

“Our global community has made me realise how powerful our mission of gender equality in football, sport, and life really is to diverse communities around the world. It cannot be denied, Lewes is making an impact on human lives even when those people have never come to the Dripping Pan.”

Kelly’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment for the club as it looks to stabilise and rebuild.

“It’s an exciting time, a reset and reboot, to assess and align on the Business of Football and the best model and structure for Lewes FC,” says Kelly.

“A unique club needs a unique business plan to ensure our football can succeed at the highest levels we can resource sustainably. The business of football is going through a massive global evolution and as a small independent club with a loud voice, we need to be on the front foot of this new era of the sports and entertainment industry. We need new ways of thinking and working to ensure our fans get the football they desire!

“Everyone who works with me will know I am a deep believer that together we can execute greatness, but it requires high performance diligence in all areas of the business: good governance, safeguarding and wellbeing, financial sustainability, football development and performance, and engaging and learning with and for our communities.

“Our football is for our fans, and for the personal and professional development of our people. We will focus on how we make football great for everyone – our fans, our staff, our community, our partners and the world at large.

“We are lucky to be custodians of this great club, and we stand on the shoulders of all who have come before us. With that comes great responsibility and accountability, which we take on with pride.

“Our job is to future proof this club for the enjoyment of all, for years and years of football success and fan enjoyment long into the future.

“We need you more than ever, so come join the journey with us!!”

Discussing her announcement, chairman Trevor Wells says: “I am both delighted and excited that Kelly is returning to the club. I know that Lewes FC holds a special place in Kelly’s heart and not only will she bring to the table her vast experience and knowledge of the game but heaps of energy and passion.

“The Club is at an important stage in its development where a fresh approach to devising a sustainable strategy that builds on our DNA of running a Football Club for the Better is required.

“We need stable and experienced leadership to devise a strategic model in the short-term, deliver it in the medium-term and use it as the basis for the club to thrive in the long-term. To succeed we will need to harness the massive positivity and dedication of our players, staff, owners, supporters and community groups, and forge strong partnerships with commercial organisations and investors who share our values.

“I believe Kelly is the ideal person to drive these goals. Welcome home Kelly!”

Kelly’s arrival marks a major milestone in Lewes FC’s restructuring since the women’s first team was relegated last season, and the men’s coaching staff departed.

So far the club has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign. The men’s first team – led by manager Craig Nelson – sit top of the Isthmian Premier League table with five wins from five games. The women’s team – managed by Nat Lawrence – have claimed two hard-fought points from the opening three games of the WNL South campaign, and head to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Kelly’s return will focus on four core aspects of the club: football, governance, community and business.

Lewes FC is famed for being a changemaking football club, both within the game and wider society.

It was the world’s first professional or semi professional football club to pay its men’s and women’s team equally. The club is 100% community owned and relies on its 2.500+ members to deliver sustainable football at the highest possible level, while also benefiting the local community.

The club strives to create meaningful partnerships with sponsors that make a true impact. Lewes FC have worked with Xero to champion the women’s game for the past three seasons, while the club’s recent partnership with Who Gives A Crap marks another step to bring about change – unlike normal sponsorships, it’s about creating an impact not fame.

These are not gimmicks. The Lewes FC model aims to create a sustainable environment where teams can compete at the highest level possible with the club's own resources, while it delivers exceptional fan experiences for its owners and supporters too.