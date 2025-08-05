Lewes FC board claim ‘strong mandate’ from vote on women’s team sale

Lewes FC’s Board of Directors have claimed a ‘strong mandate’ to move forward with plans to sell their women’s team after publishing the results of a recent owners’ vote.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An email to owners revealed that from a turnout of 494 – less than 25 per cent of the club’s 2,000+ owners – 47.4 per cent of respondents said they ‘strongly agree’ with the proposed sale.

This equated to 234 owners, with another 155 – or 31.4 per cent – saying they ‘agree’ with the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 77 owners – or 15.6 per cent of respondents – said they either ‘disagree’ or ‘strongly disagree’, while 28 owners were ‘undecided’.

Lewes Women won the Sussex Challenge Cup last season | Picture: James Boyes

In response to the vote, the directors said: “The results are clear and provide the Board with a strong mandate to move forward with confidence, while remaining fully aware of the importance of care, transparency and continued engagement.

“We know this is a conversation that generates strong feelings — and we want to thank everyone, whatever your view, for your trust, your questions, and your commitment to the club’s future.”

The board’s next steps appear to be accelerating discussions with potential investors before a self-imposed September sale deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this phase, a point of concern for fans may arise from a recent Lewes FC Supporters Club meeting and a statement from Lewes FC Financial Officer, Russell Davis.

In the Supporters Club’s minutes from a meeting held on July 21, they wrote: “Russell explained the ‘plan B’ if an investor could not be found, including a 75% reduction in playing budgets from November, loss of staff and the ongoing need to operate the club with volunteers.”