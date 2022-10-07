Lewes FC boss Russell: We need to get the best out of the break

The Rooks haven’t won in their last four fixtures, so it is important for Russell to get his team back to winning ways.

“I’m a big believer in playing with the cards you have been dealt,” said Russell.

"It is what it is, but we need to get the best out of the break.”

Lewes boss Tony Russell. Picture by James Boyes

Despite the poor run of results Lewes, haven’t performed too badly.

The majority of games have seen the Rooks create more chances and have the larger share of possession than their opposition.

Russell added: “I look back at Horsham and Hastings – tactically we weren’t ready.

"We played Billericay and we were better than them across the park… we just need to get the first win under our belts.”

Lewes’ injury woes have been an issue for the vast majority of their season.

But the break has given Russell and the Rooks an opportunity to get their players fit.

"Tom Champion is set to return to the squad after his injury left him out for a while.

“He’s ready to go.

"We don’t lose when he plays and so he’s a huge player for us as a leader,” said Russell.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all positive news for Russell in terms of injuries.

Kenneth Yao is now likely to be out for six to eight weeks with his injury.

“With Kenneth Yao, we thought it was minor with his hip, but it looks more serious.” he said.

Bradley Pritchard and Razzaq Coleman De-Graft are also likely to remain out of action for the next game but could return soon.

The Rooks return to action on Saturday as they take on division-below Sevenoaks Town in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

Speaking on the game Russell said: “I know them really well. We have a good relationship with them.

"It will be tough.

"We are both good footballing sides and we will both press each other.