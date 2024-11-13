Lewes FC boss says it took 'a little bit of magic' to Bognor Regis Town

Action from Lewes v Bognor Regis Town | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Lewes manager Craig Nelson said it took a ‘little bit of magic’ to beat Bognor Regis Town as the Rooks scored three stunning late goals in a 4-1 midweek win.

On a tricky night at The Dripping Pan, Nelson’s side were always under pressure from basement side Bognor but secured victory through Matty Warren’s 87th-minute thunderbolt and added-time efforts from Gianluca Botti and Danny Bassett.

Those goals came after Botti’s first-minute opener was cancelled out by a 10th-minute Bognor leveller and both sides had their chances in an end-to-end encounter.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of magic to open games like that up, because [Bognor] defended really well,” said Nelson.

“If they continued to do that and we didn't score, 1-1 would have been fair because of how well they defended.

“We maintained control of the second half, but we needed to score in those momentum swings and we did. It was later than we wanted, but then we got three, so [I’m] very happy with how the boys took on information and executed it.”

Lewes were big favourites on paper against Bognor, but the fact that the Rooks were winless in their previous five league matches did lead to some nervy moments.

Bognor were on a high after breaking a losing run the previous weekend, and the story could have been different if they had taken a couple of second-half chances.

“Bognor have been one of the best teams that we've played this year,” said Nelson.

“We know teams are going to have moments in games and we look at how we can suppress those.

“Then we look at what we do. Our threat is going forward and over the last couple of weeks, we haven't put games to bed when we've had chances. Having more firepower on the pitch allows us to not be [reliant on] one person. So if that person gets stopped, then we're not scoring, which we felt was happening. We allowed [the players] to express themselves and I think they did a brilliant job.”

With an armoury of attacking talent now in form, with Botti, Bassett, Shae Hutchinson and Eddie Allsopp all performing well, Lewes will hope to carry momentum into their next challenges.

This Saturday, they welcome AFC Totton in the FA Trophy Second Round (kick-off 3pm), before they host Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday in the Sussex Senior Cup Third Round (kick-off 7:30pm).