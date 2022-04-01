Lewes FC expands 'Support and Save' scheme

Zu Cafe are offering a football lunch for a fiver

The ‘Support & Save’ card started as an additional perk of becoming a Lewes FC Owner, but many local people are also signing up for their one share in the club just to get all the discounts in and around Lewes, the club says.

And with the cost of living hitting crisis point for so many local people, the savings that Lewes FC ownership offers at over thirty local retailers can be a big help, they say.

Club Director, Charlie Dobres commented: “The thing is, you don’t even have to like football to become a single shareholder in Lewes FC.

Intersport Lewes give 7.5% off to all Lewes FC owners

“We’re a not-for-profit company whose main objective is to create ‘community benefit’ through football.

“And our Support & Save scheme is a win-win-win for local people, local businesses and the club.

“We all support each other and in an economic crisis like the one we’re in, that support becomes even more important.”

Buying an ownership share in Lewes FC is very simple. You can either go online and do it at LewesFC.com/save or the club also operates a stand outside WH Smith’s in Lewes on most days, where an Ownership Gift Box is available.

Trish at Specsavers - 20% off all spectacles

The cost is just £5 per month (or £50/year) but the savings available can very quickly more than pay for the outlay the club says – that’s the whole idea.

Those who feel able can purchase their ownership share at a higher price or even buy a Lifetime Ownership.

Most savings are via a set percentage off.

But the latest deal offered is the ‘Footballers’ Lunch’.

Lewes FC Support and Save

A club spokesperson, said: “Zu Café (at Lewes Bus Station, opp Waitrose) have been providing superb hot and nutritious meals for the football club’s women’s team this season.

“And now, the very same healthy/tasty food is being made available to Lewes FC Owners at the low price of just £5.”

The Footballers’ Lunch is available Tuesday to Friday, between 12:30-2:30pm.

As with all the discounts, people just have to show your Owner Card (also on the Owner App they receive).

Other savings include:

* Specsavers (Lewes) 20% off spectacles

* Ask Italian 20% (excluding set menu & drinks)

* North Street Garage 10% (on works over £30)

* NuDigital 10% off TV/satellite repair

* Coastway Vets Lewes 10% off

* Depot 10% off cinema snacks

* Irma’s Café 10% off

* Outdoor Shop 10% off

* InterSport Lewes 7.5% off

And there are twenty more discounts too, including 5% off your drink at The Gardener’s