Lewes FC collected their first win – and goals – under new manager Craig Nelson as a testing pre-season campaign spluttered into life on the outskirts of London.

The Rooks kick-started their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a 3-2 win at Beckenham Town on Tuesday night.

It was far from an ideal start in south-east London when Lewes fell 2-0 behind within 18 minutes against the side who finished second-bottom of the Isthmian League South East Division last season.

However, two goals before half-time and a second-half winner from Eddie Allsopp gave Nelson his first win in charge.

Craig Nelson, new Lewes boss, looks on in pre-season | Picture: James Boyes

With striker Danny Bassett also on target with a penalty, confidence was boosted over the signings made and how Nelson’s project is coming along.

It was different to how the Rooks felt after their previous outing, when they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Walton & Hersham last Saturday.

The result in south-west London was the worst Lewes had experienced under Nelson, with two goals scored by the hosts in the first 15 minutes before they rounded off the win in the 80th minute.

Rooks fans will have been hoping some of their pre-season results were not the preface of a season of struggles.

After confidence was restored against Beckenham, however, Lewes will knuckle down for their final pre-season fixture against Eastbourne Borough tomorrow.

They welcome the National League South side – who survived a tense relegation battle at the end of the 2023-24 season – to The Dripping Pan for their first meeting since July 2021.

In that fixture – also in pre-season – the Rooks were 3-2 winners at Priory Lane and will be looking to repeat the shock this weekend.

As we went to press, Lewes had not announced any new signings since keeper Toby Bull became their newest squad member for 2024-25.

The Rooks also have Matty Warren – who has served as captain in pre-season – Bassett, Allsopp, Malachi Morris, Alfie Allen and Jack Enkh, plus the returning Marcus Sablier, confirmed in Nelson’s plans.

More signings should be confirmed in the coming days, before Lewes welcome Chatham Town for the league opener a week tomorrow.