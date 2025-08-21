Lewes manager Bradley Pritchard said he would “love a home win” as his side prepare for two big Bank Holiday weekend clashes.

This weekend, the Rooks host Potters Bar Town and Burgess Hill Town, with their second Saturday-Monday turnaround of the season coming in just its third week.

They will aim to follow up an impressive 1-0 victory last Saturday at Welling United, where Kaan Bennett’s 83rd-minute half-volley secured their second win of the season.

“It was a fantastic strike from Kaan,” said Pritchard. “I thought it was going to end 0-0. It didn't seem like anyone was on top, but goals change games, and Kaan’s got a lovely technique.”

An attritional game in south east London saw the Rooks lose Dan Bowry early on to injury, and then make two half-time changes to force the effort.

“I love how our players are. They're real problem-solvers,” said Pritchard. “They took it upon themselves to get on the ball. We started to dominate with possession and created a lot of opportunities down the wings, especially with Billie [Clark] on the left.”

Another area in which Lewes impressed their manager was with regards to their attitude. After Bowry’s injury, a young defence could have struggled, but they had the experience of Ian Gayle to call upon from the bench, with the 32-year-old ex-Welling centre-back stepping up exactly when needed.

“I've spoken quite a lot within the group, about how Ian responded to not starting, and then again, not starting again on on Saturday,” said Pritchard.

“When he when he had to come on [after 19 minutes], he was ready. He put in a fantastic shift – outstanding, from my perspective. It just shows everyone that, regardless of your age, what you've done in your career, it's all about how you react. It’s how you respond to those things that really sets apart how your career goes.

“Unfortunately for everyone else, if they were thinking that they could sulk if they were ever dropped, you have someone like Ian who shows that you're not allowed to sulk.”

As much as Pritchard was pleased with these initial signs, he knows there will be much bigger tests of the Rooks’ character to come this season.

“How do we all react to adversity? Do we blame each other, or do we hold ourselves accountable and just try and be better? Again, it goes back to performances.

“The only thing we can consider is our performances. If we've lost four in a row but we've suffered in good performances, that's all we can control. We just have to keep focusing on that.”

With two tricky home games on the horizon – against a Potters Bar side they lost twice to last season and an in-form Burgess Hill team – the next task is to continue the early positives.

“I'd love a home win now,” said Pritchard. “It would be good to for us to put in a real performance at home, more so for the number of fans who travel so well for us. It will be lovely for us to put on a performance for them when they don't have to travel so far.”

While Lewes sit 8th in the table with two wins from three matches, they are not getting ahead of themselves.

“I need to see us growing and continuing to improve performance on performance,” said Pritchard. “If we're able to learn from our mistakes on Saturday, dominate the ball more, create more chances and have clearer chances to score, that would be good.”

There was also some positive news on the injury front ahead of this weekend’s tests.

“We're getting players back. It's certainly a case of competition continuing to grow. Jordan [Maguire-Drew], it may be a couple of weeks, but Arezki [Hamouchene] might be in and around it this this week, and we'll see how he gets on.”

Pritchard also confirmed that Bowry’s injury is only expected to keep him out for around two weeks.

Fans will be looking forward to a Sussex Derby in the Bank Holiday Monday fixture with Burgess Hill, and with Pritchard’s own connections to the club, there is much to look forward to.

“I played against them when I was at Phoenix Sports last year and they were really well-coached. They’re led by some real tacticians and they've signed good players as well.

“I'm not surprised that a promoted team who have good management and have added better players are doing as well as they have been, because it's just natural for a team in that situation to continue that feel-good factor.”

Elsewhere, Lewes discovered their FA Cup First Qualifying Round opponents this week, with a trip to Buckinghamshire side Flackwell Heath in store.

“As soon as I found out it who was, I was on YouTube trying to find their games,” admitted Pritchard. “It’s a good test. We’ll find out how durable our way of playing is, to cope with a team we don't know much about.”