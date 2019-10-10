Lewes FC play part in global campaign to tackle discrimination in football

Lewes FC will be facing two adversaries this Sunday, instead of one.

The women’s team take on Leicester City who narrowly lost to Crystal Palace in their latest game and have taken just a point in their opening matches. But the club will also be taking on discrimination in football, playing their part in the FARE Network’s global campaign to celebrate diversity in football and promote inclusion.

The FARE Network’s #FootballPeople campaign takes place between October 10 and 24, with an estimated 150,000 people set to take part in 2000 events across 60 countries to bring about positive social change in and through football.

Lewes FC is proud to be part of this campaign and is bringing together leading journalists & practitioners in sports media to mentor & educate aspiring journalists from underrepresented backgrounds. The young journalists will take part in a hands-on practical workshop before Lewes FC take on Leicester City but the workshop will extend into the match, and each of the participants will put new skills including live commentating and presenting to the test during the game.

The game will be streamed live on www.LewesFC.com/Live but the club are also partnering with a number of outlets including The Brighton Argus and the Sussex Express to include the work of the aspiring journalists in their online and print media.

Confirmed mentors include Ben Jacobs, commentator, presenter & pundit who has worked for the BBC, talkSPORT, BeIN, & ESPN, Becky Taylor-Gill, football videographer & producer, for the FA Barclays Women’s Super League and Sophie Lawson, women’s football journalist who has covered a number of FIFA Women’s World Cups.

The game kicks off at 2pm with entry at £10 (Concessions £5 and under 16s go free). Doors open at 12.30pm. The Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band will be getting the crowd singing, alongside the Skulldrummery drumming group.