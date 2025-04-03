Lewes FC want strong finish after setback at Chichester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes’ mixed end to the 2024-25 season continued as they suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Chichester City last weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat confirmed the end of the Rooks’ outside hopes of interrupting the Isthmian Premier Division play-off battle, as they remain in 13th place.

A Lewes side with just one change from their previous 4-1 win over Cray Valley Paper Mills never really clicked in West Sussex, as the hosts strengthened their own play-off ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd Rowlatt’s 13th-minute opener and second-half goals from Lewis Rustell and Joe Clarke punished Rooks errors, with Rustell’s strike a memorable 40-yard lob over goalkeeper Toby Bull.

Lewes got the better of Cray Valley PM last time out at the Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes were without the in-form Ollie Starkey at Oaklands Park, with the on-loan Worthing winger unavailable and replaced by Calvin Ekpiteta.

The Rooks had chances through Ekpiteta, captain Danny Bassett and Marcus Sablier, but were never really on the same level as Chi.

Considering the hosts were without Isthmian Premier Division top goalscorer Jimmy Wild, in addition to their regular goalkeeper Kieran Magee, captain Rob Hutchings and forward Ethan Prichard, it was a disappointing result for Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In something of a microcosm of their season, Craig Nelson’s side have now five wins, four draws and six defeats in 2025.

Off the pitch, the club is building towards next season with a reshuffle at board level.

Director Tom McJennett has stepped down from the board ahead of April’s elections, while nominations are open for club members to nominate themselves for a board position until the deadline of 15 April.

Should there be more nominations than board positions available, a voting period will be held between 16-24 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back on the pitch, Nelson’s side will be keen to lay a marker of their intentions beyond this season.

With just five matches of the 2024/25 season remaining, Lewes could still finish anywhere between 6th and 18th in the table.

All their remaining games are against fellow mid-table sides, and this Saturday, the Rooks begin that run against 10th-placed Wingate & Finchley.

After a scrappy 2-2 draw in North London last December, Lewes will hope to go one better against Wingate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s visitors had an eight-match unbeaten run ended last week and boast the league’s second-top goalscorer, Ogo Obi, so will provide an excellent test for Nelson’s troops.

Wingate will also be keen to keep their small chance of a play-off place alive for another week with a win.

Kick-off is 3pm at the Dripping Pan.