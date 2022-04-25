Lewes FC Women lose at Coventry - now aim to end on high versus Liverpool

The skipper kept hopes alive with her shot into the right-hand corner which proved too much for Lewes keeper Tatiana Saunders.

Coventry's last home game of the season was a must-win match for the side who now must beat Watford to remain in the FA Women's Championship after a ten-point deduction mid-season had them hanging on to their Championship status.

A fairly even first 20 minutes saw Olivia Fergusson with an early chance in the second minute after a strong pass from Elisa N'Dow on the wing, but the shot went wide for a goal kick.

Lewes Women in action earlier in the season against Sunderland / Picture: James Boyes

Lewes had their first chance in the 30th minute with a strong run past the Coventry defence, but a save from Lucy Thomas denied the Rooks a lead.

A quick response from Coventry's Fergusson saw a heated one-on-one battle between herself and the Lewes keeper as she found herself behind the back line but a skilled low save from Saunders kept the score equal going into the half-time break.

Saunders was kept on her toes as United continued to press after the break and was left to deal with some dangerous crosses.

And the subsequent penalty on captain Wilkinson in the 71st minute was the pointed moment during a battling second half.

Her low strike had Saunders diving the right way but unable to stretch far enough as United launched their way back into FA Women's Championship relegation race.

Lewes host Liverpool at The Dripping Pan on Sunday in their final game - hoping to break their home attendance record for the team.