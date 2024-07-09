Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes FC have relaunched their Community Tickets scheme with more tickets available for people who cannot afford to enjoy live football.

The club said the Monday, July 8, launch date is special because it is the anniversary of the club becoming community-owned in 2010.

They said it is also the birthday of #EqualityFC, the campaign by which Lewes introduced gender equality ‘to a sport still largely dominated by men’.

Lewes FC said fans can buy Community Tickets for the 2024/25 season when buying their own tickets, which automatically gifts a free ticket to someone in need.

Director Joe Short said: “The Community Tickets scheme is just one of a multitude of ways Lewes FC gives back to the community.”

Tickets include a hot meal and a drink and the club said they are working with local foodbanks to distribute tickets.

Joe said: "We are a community-focused club that delivers high-quality men’s and women’s football on equal terms. Everyone deserves a chance to enjoy live football in a safe, fun environment. The Dripping Pan is one of the best stadiums in the world to feel that sense of community...and celebrate a goal or two as well.”

Lewes FC said the club was mutualised by six fans in 2010 with the goal of creating value for their community of owners. The club defined itself as a community asset and wanted to welcome everyone. The club said they became the first football club in the world to equally resource its male and female teams in 2017.