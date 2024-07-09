Lewes Football Club relaunches Community Tickets scheme to celebrate two anniversaries: more tickets now available
The club said the Monday, July 8, launch date is special because it is the anniversary of the club becoming community-owned in 2010.
They said it is also the birthday of #EqualityFC, the campaign by which Lewes introduced gender equality ‘to a sport still largely dominated by men’.
Lewes FC said fans can buy Community Tickets for the 2024/25 season when buying their own tickets, which automatically gifts a free ticket to someone in need.
Director Joe Short said: “The Community Tickets scheme is just one of a multitude of ways Lewes FC gives back to the community.”
Tickets include a hot meal and a drink and the club said they are working with local foodbanks to distribute tickets.
Joe said: "We are a community-focused club that delivers high-quality men’s and women’s football on equal terms. Everyone deserves a chance to enjoy live football in a safe, fun environment. The Dripping Pan is one of the best stadiums in the world to feel that sense of community...and celebrate a goal or two as well.”
Lewes FC said the club was mutualised by six fans in 2010 with the goal of creating value for their community of owners. The club defined itself as a community asset and wanted to welcome everyone. The club said they became the first football club in the world to equally resource its male and female teams in 2017.
The club said the Equality FC campaign saw them: advocate for an equal FA Cup prize fund for men and women; welcome ‘unwelcome women’ through its turnstiles with targeted marketing; win awards outside of football; grow crowds for both its men’s and women’s matches; spearhead a Call Him Out campaign for male allies to champion the cause for gender equality; increase its ownerships to over 2,500 fans in more than 40 countries around the world; achieve higher sponsorship revenues on its women’s side than top-tier women’s clubs; and achieve a grant for a 750K state-of-the-art pitch two seasons ago.
