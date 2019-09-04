Lewes Football Club win United Nations award

Lewes Football Club has been awarded a highly-prestigious UN Women UKHeForShe Award.

The award is recognition of the club's contribution to gender equality and in particular the importance of 'male allies' since they launched our EqualityFC campaign in 2017.

The club posted on their Facebook page: "We couldn't be prouder and we invite all Lewes residents to come to our next women's and men's League matches as we celebrate the Award."

They face Crystal Palace on Sunday September 8, 2pm in the FA Women's Championship.

And on Saturday September 14, 3pm, the mens team face Potters Bar in the Isthmian Premier League.