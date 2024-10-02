Lewes and Three Bridges before the Senior Cup tie | Picture: Will Hugall

Lewes responded to the loss of their unbeaten league record in ideal fashion by securing safe passage to the Sussex Senior Cup Third Round with a 3-1 victory over Three Bridges, reports Will Hugall.

Wounded by a shock 5-0 defeat at Potters Bar Town the previous Saturday, the Rooks needed a result as they entered the Senior Cup in the Second Round against their Isthmian League South East Division opponents.

After the game was originally scheduled to take place at Three Bridges’ temporary home at Chatham Town, the rearranged edition provided plenty of entertainment – albeit in front of a sparse crowd of just 178.

At a drenched Dripping Pan, Lewes made a whopping eight changes from their weekend defeat, with wholesale changes seeing only Jack Enkh, Ethan Kaiser and Matt Warren retained – the latter as captain for the night.

At a drenched Dripping Pan, Lewes made a whopping eight changes from their weekend defeat, with wholesale changes seeing only Jack Enkh, Ethan Kaiser and Matt Warren retained – the latter as captain for the night.

The changes made elsewhere were revealing, with a 4-1-4-1 formation adopted with no genuine number nine; Shae Hutchinson playing as the striker and a fearsome quartet of Tolu Ladapo, former Bridges player Nabeel Ghannam, and the magic Morris twins – Malachi and Maliq – behind him.

From the outset, the Rooks dominated and used their attacking power to their advantage, running at the Bridges defence with every chance they got.

In the 12th minute, this resulted in the game’s opening goal as the Rooks pressed busily and Maliq Morris found space inside brother Malachi on the left to strike a powerful effort past Luke Glover.

This was followed up in ideal fashion for Lewes, with their second arriving in the 18th minute.

In worryingly similar fashion for the visitors, Lewes again robbed them of possession in the final third and found Ladapo cutting in off the right, where he drove an effort beyond the ‘keeper.

The rapid-fire attacking play did not end there, though, as the visitors got a share of the chances after Lewes’ initial burst.

In the 27th minute, the deficit was halved by midfielder Noel Leighton, who had too much space 20 yards from goal after Nodirbek Bobomurodov’s pass to thread a tidy finish past debutant goalkeeper Jordan Olds.

Following their goal, Bridges were the better side for 10 minutes and could have been level as Leighton forced Olds into a good save to turn away a free-kick.

Lewes were made to work hard to retain their lead as a result, providing a test of grit for the second-string players involved.

Hutchinson passed the test as he ran the length of the Bridges half and almost got a decisive effort on goal, only for Bradley Campbell-Francis’ tackle from behind – which the referee deemed to be legal – to deny him.

Ladapo was taken down on the right of the box only minutes later and also had a penalty shout waved away, while both teams were aggrieved with other calls in midfield.

Before half-time, Kevin Rivera had one final chance for Bridges, carving just wide of the left post after making space on the right of the box.

In the second half, a series of peculiar decisions from referee David Spain – an infamous name in Lewes circles – drew both teams to frustration.

Firstly, Spain rankled with Jamie Crellin by telling the Bridges manager to stop complaining, and the referee proceeded to award an indirect free-kick against Olds for collecting what he deemed a backpass, only to order the kick to be taken outside the box.

A free-kick was then awarded for a perfectly reasonable tackle from Connor Hayden-Pickering which denied Ghannam on the counter, before Warren was yellow carded for an innocuous handball in midfield.

Hayden-Pickering - who was outstanding on his Bridges debut - then missed a backheeled chance before Leighton was offside when turning home a free-kick from the left.

With the rain continuing to pour, both goalkeepers did incredibly well to keep out dangerous strikes, with Glover denying a rising effort from Izzy Jones before Olds held a testing low strike from Reece Hallard.

Campbell-Francis had an off-balance attempt from the right of the box slide nervously across the face of Lewes’ goal, and with this warning shot fired, the hosts responded with a batch of changes.

Two of those introduced, captain Danny Bassett and Josh Wiliams, then combined for a decisive third goal in the 74th minute.

A corner from the right was whipped in by Willams directly onto the crown of Bassett, whose placed header took a slight deflection on its way into the bottom right corner.

There was still time for nerves to creep in, however, as Bassett stuck out a leg whilst defending and was fortunate to see the ball bounce wide of the target.

Bridges gave their all in the closing stages, and substitute Adam Adam poked wide when well-placed in the middle, while Lewes’ defence had to be alert to the final whistle.

The treacherous conditions did not betray the Rooks any further, however, and they won the Second Round battle with room to spare.

Having pleased manager Craig Nelson, the win perfectly sets up Lewes’ weekend commitments.

This Saturday, the Rooks host an FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round tie against Bracknell Town, kicking off against the Berkshire-based visitors at 3PM.

Lewes FC: Olds; Jones (Nano, 82’), Puemo, Kaiser, Enkh; Warren (C); Ladapo (Bassett, 68’), Ghannam (Ginger, 68’), Maliq Morris (Muirhead, 46’), Malachi Morris (Williams, 68’); Hutchinson

Unused: N/A

Three Bridges FC: Glover; Campbell-Francis, Splatt, Irving (C), Ferreira; Hayden-Pickering; Bobomurodov, Hallard, Leighton, Rivera (Falzon, 86’); Romain (Adam, 65’)

Unused: Samson, Hanslow, Salaam