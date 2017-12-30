Lewes look to end 2017 top as they welcome South Park to the Dripping Pan

Lewes will look to extend their lead at the top of the Bostik League South as they welcome South Park to the Dripping Pan today (Saturday, 3pm)

Darren Freeman’s men are three points clear at the summit following their 2-0 Boxing Day derby victory against Hastings United

It’s extremely tight at the top however as second place Cray Wanderers have a game in hand on Lewes.

Tomorrow’s opponents South Park are ninth in the table and were due to face East Grinstead on Wednesday night but the match was postponed.

In their last outing (Saturday, December 23) they enjoyed a 3-0 home victory against midtable Whyteleafe.

Second placed Cray, who thrashed Shoreham 7-0 on Boxing Day, welcome lowly Faversham Town.

Lewes will be back in action on New Year’s Day (Monday) as they travel to midtable Horsham for another eagerly anticipated Sussex derby. Cray face a tough trip to sixth placed Greenwich Borough on January 1.