Lewes FC have suffered another major setback in their season after striker Gianluca Botti left the club to join National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

Announced on Friday in a post across Lewes’ social media pages, the news came as a shock just a day prior to the Rooks’ planned visit to Isthmian Premier Division leaders Dover Athletic.

With that trip eventually postponed due to a frozen pitch, the loss of Botti did not impact Lewes’ weekend fortunes, but it will have a big say on the rest of their season.

Having joined the club from Whitehawk in November 2024, Botti scored seven goals in 12 appearances for the Rooks. He began his spell in style, with his first start coming at The Dripping Pan against Bognor Regis, when he scored in the 1st and 93rd minutes to seal a 4-1 win.

Gianluca Botti in Rooks action | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes only lost one game in which the striker scored – the 3-2 home defeat to Chichester – and his impact on manager Craig Nelson’s tactics was clear.

The former Chertsey Town forward played as an out-and-out number nine in the way nobody previously had under Nelson, enabling captain Danny Bassett to pick up a more natural position on the left of the attack.

Botti formed a mean partnership with Bassett, with the pair scoring 14 goals in their first 12 games together, including the match that was abandoned when Lewes led 2-0 at Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Comparisons were naturally made between Botti and former Rooks hero Joe Taylor, who scored 70 goals in just two seasons between 2021 and 2023.

While Botti will not get the chance to emulate Taylor’s record at The Dripping Pan, he has secured a move to an ambitious side in the next tier of non-league football.

Tonbridge Angels sit 9th in the National League South prior to action on Saturday 11 January, and were seeking a new striker after the loss of Stevenage loanee Makise Evans.

Evans had only made five appearances for Angels since joining in November 2024, but was a valued option for manager Jay Saunders.

With Trevan Robinson and new signing Harry Ottway the only other strikers at the Kent club, who are joint-lowest scorers in the National League South’s top half with 31 goals from 23 games, a new striker was prioritised.

In a recent interview with KentOnline, Saunders said: “It’s an area I am looking to bring someone in if we can. I’m speaking to one or two this week, so hopefully we can strengthen and get some help for Harry and Trev.”

The subsequent reaction to the signing at Tonbridge was highly positive. In a statement on tonbridgeangels.co.uk, Saunders led the praise of Botti, saying: “He is a natural goalscorer, a good age and has scored at every level at which he has played, so I’m hoping that he can slot straight in.

“He has all the attributes to come in and hit the ground running and add some goals to the side.”

From Lewes’ side, there have been many fond wishes expressed to Botti in his departure.

Manager Nelson posted on X: “Objective achieved. Much earlier than we anticipated but happy for your progress nevertheless! A pleasure to coach and glad we could be part of your journey. Keep being you and keep working hard, good luck on your new chapter. #OnceARookAlwaysARook”

While Lewes see potential in their model to allow talent to develop and move up the pyramid, the immediate future lays in securing a new goalscorer for the side.

With Bassett comfortable on the left of the attack, forward Shae Hutchinson currently on the sidelines with an eye issue and former goalscorers Josh Williams and Nabeel Ghannam having left the club, Nelson’s existing options are scant.

Outside recruitment is therefore likely, but midway through the season it will not be a simple task. The club’s reduced playing budget this season is another complication, meaning their options are likely to come from lower divisions or amongst players who are willing to accept wage cuts for regular football.

Nelson and his recruitment team – headed up by Vernon Francis, who SussexWorld will have a profile piece on next week – have until nextSaturday, January 18 and their next game against Horsham FC to find a solution.

Lewes could be as few as seven points above the relegation zone by that stage, so will want a big performance at The Dripping Pan. Kick-off in the high-stakes Sussex derby will be 3pm.