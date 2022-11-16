Lewes manager hits back after injuries cause Sussex Senior Cup clash with Worthing to be postponed

Lewes FC manager Tony Russell has hit back at doubters following backlash after their game against Worthing FC in the Sussex Senior Cup was postponed.

Lewes manager Tony Russell

The game, which was due to be played on Tuesday night, was postponed due to a considerable number of injuries within the Rooks squad.

“We’ve been playing three games a week for a long time, and we haven’t got the biggest squad in the world, so it has really taken its toll,” said Russell on his squad’s injury crisis.

“We had so many knocks in the lead up to Cray that we just couldn’t train. We patched people up and just got them to play. During that game [Bradley] Pritchard came off with a hamstring strain, Rhys [Murrell-Williamson] - groyne, Joe Taylor got elbowed in the face and his eye closed up, Deon [Moore] was already injured, Ronan Silva’s Achilles, Razzaq [Coleman De-Graft] has a groin problem and so we had to lean on the under eighteens”

There has been plenty of noise following the decision to postpone the game. Many Sussex clubs questioned the decision. In reaction to this Russell said: “We spoke to the Sussex FA and said this is the situation and they told us they would rather push the game back and we appreciate Worthing allowing for that to happen as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In football everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I respect that, but opinions are like armpits. We’ve all got them. Some are ok and some stink so don’t go round sniffing armpits. That’s all I have to say on that.”

Despite that game being postponed Russell still remains hopeful that Lewes will not have to get any other games postponed in the future. “It’s just been one of those seasons,” he said. “Injuries can happen. Last season we were lucky enough to not have many injuries and this year we have had a fair few. We just have to manage it for what it is.”

The game against Worthing is set to be rescheduled but for the time being Lewes will look to continue their eight game unbeaten run against Bognor Regis this Saturday.

Russell says it will a good game. “They play really well. They like to press so I think it will be a cracking game because they want to play and press and so do, we. The fans will get a great game. We are in for a cracking game of football. I have full respect for Bognor - they’re a great side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My main concern is figuring out who's fit and who’s not.”