Lewes manager Russell admits Worthing 'thoroughly deserved' Senior Cup win

Action from Lewes' Sussex Senior Cup defeat at Isthmian Premier rivals Worthing. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Ollie Pearce (2) and Callum Kealy fired the visitors into the last eight at the expense of the Rooks.

Russell wasn’t downhearted after Lewes’ cup exit. Instead he was quick to pay tribute to the Mackerel Men for winning the tie.

He said: “With the greatest respect to the Sussex Cup, we were always going to use that as a competition to look at people and give boys minutes.

“I think Worthing made a couple of changes, but apart from that they were full strength. The better team won on the day.

“In the second half we made a couple of changes and that made a difference. We created some good chances.

“But, outside of that, they were better than us and they thoroughly deserved the victory.”

The Rooks will look to bounce back when they visit Horsham in the Isthmian Premier on Monday, December 27.

The Hornets are in red hot form, winning nine out of their last 10 games in all competitions, but haven’t kicked a ball since their Senior Cup victory over Hastings United on December 14.

Horsham's trip to Hornchurch last Saturday was called off following a Covid outbreak among the first team.

A club statement said seven players had tested positive, leaving the Hornets with just 12 fit players.

At the time of writing, Lewes’ trip to Horsham is set to go ahead. And Russell was looking forward to crossing swords with Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola once more in front of a packed crowd.

He said: “Me and Dom have been going head to head for years now. I was at Cray when Horsham were at step four and we were going for it.

“We both got promoted in the same year and we’ve had some good games. He’s a top manager and a good guy as well.

“If Boris allows it, I’m sure there will be a good crowd there as well.