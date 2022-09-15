Lewes manager Tony Russell looking to bounce back in FA Cup after Horsham disappointment

x

The Rooks started the season in outstanding fashion but suffered their first defeat on Tuesday night losing 2-0 to Horsham FC.

Looking back on the game Russell said, “We had most of the ball but couldn’t connect from the back and into midfield and sustain attacks to generate chances.” this ultimately being their downfall.

“It’s like tasting a dish and just knowing something’s missing” claimed Russell about the Lewes squad itself, going on to foreshadow a potential incoming midfielder for the team:

“After the game it was simply down to a personnel thing. We have to work hard on that. We thought we had one [player] but when it came down to numbers, we just couldn’t get there so we have turned our attention to another one and that situation needs to play out with his club. We just have to wait. It may take one week, it may take two, but I believe we will get him in the end.

“I honestly feel once he comes in, we will be a different side. We have more of the ball right now, but I just feel we aren’t creative enough.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fixture against Three Bridges in the FA Cup, Russell had plenty to say on the impact of the competition, especially for lower league clubs like Lewes, saying “It is good financially for the club obviously and if you get to a certain point the BBC could come knocking. That creates great exposure for the club so of course I am keen to push for that.”

The main objective in the camp ahead of the game is of course to get back to winning ways.

“The boys can tell you I hate losing games so we will give Three Bridges the utmost respect, they have done well and have a good side so we will have to play well. I’m just focused on picking a side I know can play well and that is what I will try and do.”