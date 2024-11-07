Lewes earned safe passage into the Women’s FA Cup second round with a penalty shootout victory over Dulwich Hamlet – on a day when both clubs campaigned for equal pay in the Football Association’s premier tournament.

Ella Hunkin’s fine save and Sydney Schreimairer’s winning penalty earned the Rooks victory after a 1-1 draw at the Dripping Pan.

Dulwich had taken the lead through Phoebe Leitch’s incredible strike on 54 minutes, but an equally sensational Olivia Carpenter effort levelled the scores with six minutes remaining.

The teams were level in the shootout after six penalties each when Hunkin dived to her left to deny Dulwich’s Erin Corrigan. And when Schreimairer swept home the winner, the Rooks bench swamped the pitch as the fans celebrated in the Philcox Stand.

Lewes and Dulwich Hamlet players show what they think of FA Cup prize money differences between the women's competition and the men's | Picture: James Boyes

The match kicked off after a protest held by both sets of supporters, players and staff against the inequality still felt between the men’s and women’s FA Cup prize money.

Despite Lewes FC’s tireless campaigning for equality in the world’s oldest club competition, the winner’s of Sunday’s game got only £6,000.

While that’s not to the sniffed at, victors in last weekend’s men’s FA Cup first round would earn £45,000.

The stadium united in the 21st second of the game to champion the cause – the 21st second reflecting 1921, when women’s football was outlawed in England. It was reinstated 50 years later.

Lewes will host AFC Sudbury in the second round.