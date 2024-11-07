Lewes march on in Women’s FA Cup – and in protest at unequal prize money
Ella Hunkin’s fine save and Sydney Schreimairer’s winning penalty earned the Rooks victory after a 1-1 draw at the Dripping Pan.
Dulwich had taken the lead through Phoebe Leitch’s incredible strike on 54 minutes, but an equally sensational Olivia Carpenter effort levelled the scores with six minutes remaining.
The teams were level in the shootout after six penalties each when Hunkin dived to her left to deny Dulwich’s Erin Corrigan. And when Schreimairer swept home the winner, the Rooks bench swamped the pitch as the fans celebrated in the Philcox Stand.
The match kicked off after a protest held by both sets of supporters, players and staff against the inequality still felt between the men’s and women’s FA Cup prize money.
Despite Lewes FC’s tireless campaigning for equality in the world’s oldest club competition, the winner’s of Sunday’s game got only £6,000.
While that’s not to the sniffed at, victors in last weekend’s men’s FA Cup first round would earn £45,000.
The stadium united in the 21st second of the game to champion the cause – the 21st second reflecting 1921, when women’s football was outlawed in England. It was reinstated 50 years later.
Lewes will host AFC Sudbury in the second round.