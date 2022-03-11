Lewes overcome 'sticky' challenge - after being beaten by the Worthing win machine

The Rooks’ biggest crowd for at least 70 years saw them push Adam Hinshelwood’s leaders all the way before losing 2-1. But Lewes were back in winning form in Surrey in midweek to reignite their play-off push, which sees them visit Haringey tomorrow.

Russell thought his side deserved at least a draw from the Worthing clash.

He sad: “It was a really good game of football – two good sides.

Lewes' Joe Taylor in the thick of the action against Worthing / Picture: Angela Brinkhurst

“I thought a draw would’ve been a fair result but knowing me and Adam there was always going to be a winner because he wasn’t going to shut up shop and lock it up and nor were we.

“Had it been a draw, you’d have shaken hands and said ‘fair result’ but they’ve edged it with a bit of quality. The kid [Jesse Starkey] hit one from 20 yards into the top corner, there’s not much we can do about it.

“You’ve got to tip your hat and say they’ve built a machine that just wins games of football, and you have to respect that.”

Away to relegation battlers Leatherhead, the Rooks won thanks to a second half penalty from Joe Taylor, leaving them just two points off the play-off places.

Russell said: “The first half we weren’t great. We’re trying to pass the ball our normal way but the ball’s jumping around, I’ve never seen so many players tread on balls. It was a really sticky pitch.

“We changed it a little bit in the second half, we wanted to be a little bit more positive in our passing, we wanted to use their enthusiasm against them, which we did. It was as uncomfortable as a 1-0 is always, because you never know in football.”

The Rooks go to 16th-placed Haringey next and Russell said: “They’re a really funny team, they’re a bit Jekyll & Hyde. I think that’s what’s their problem has been this season, the inconsistency they get from their sides.