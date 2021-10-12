Lewes part company with women's first team manager

Lewes have parted company with women's first team manager Simon Parker. Picture courtesy of James Chance/Getty Images

A statement posted on Lewes' website said: "Lewes FC can confirm that women’s first team manager Simon Parker will be leaving the club after almost two years at the helm.

"Simon joined the club as assistant manager to Fran Alonso in 2019 but took over as manager in early 2020.

"He led the team through the challenges of the global pandemic to achieve the club’s highest ever finish of fifth place.

"First team coach, Ady Penrose will also be leaving the club.

"Directors are grateful to Simon for improving the coaching environment that he inherited and his on-pitch success and wish both Simon and Ady well in their next ventures.