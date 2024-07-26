Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewes have continued their pre-season friendly action over the past week with two tough tests against local sides – and have continued to strengthen the squad.

Last Saturday, the Rooks welcomed National League South side Worthing to The Dripping Pan and fell to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a 28th-minute Tommy Willard penalty.

On Tuesday, Craig Nelson’s side travelled to East Grinstead Town, who finished 18th in the Isthmian League South East Division last season, and were held to a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both matches represented the continuation of positive signs from Lewes’ earlier friendly against Crawley Town, and after having the lion’s share of possession and chances against East Grinstead, they would be frustrated to settle with a stalemate.

Lewes take on Crawley Town last week | Picture: James Boyes

After four pre-season matches now without a goal, however, the concern for the Rooks is where their threat will come from.

Of the club’s eight signings announced at the time of publication, five are midfielders, with just Danny Bassett confirmed to be playing up front.

Bassett scored 11 goals for Carshalton Athletic in the 2023-24 season and, given he is not the tallest forward, it would seem beneficial if he had another striker to play alongside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks are well aware of the importance of a standout striker given the experience they had last season when the loss of Joe Taylor to Ramsgate – after scoring 31 goals in the 2022-23 season – put pressure on Tommy Wood, who was eventually loaned out to Hayes & Yeading.

Under Tony Russell, Lewes finished 8th in last season’s Isthmian Premier Division but only had the 11th-best scoring record, while the 68 goals they scored was down from the 82 they bagged in 2022-23.

To reverse that trend, Nelson clearly has work on his hands.

Meanwhile, Rooks fans will be pleased to hear that goalkeeper Toby Bull has officially joined the club for the season ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull joined Lewes for the Fenix Trophy finals at the end of last season and played both matches in Garda as the Rooks secured a third-place finish, while he has been between the sticks for all four of their friendlies to date.

After impressing in those games – especially while there have been changes in defence – Bull has received Nelson’s backing for a full season as number one.

Another announcement relevant to the club this week came from the Fenix Trophy, which revealed the 16 sides that would be taking part in 2024-25.

Lewes were not amongst them, despite their success in the semi-professional European competition last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks’ pre-season schedule next sees them take on a side who are participating, however, as they visit Southern League Premier South side Walton & Hersham this Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub, KT12 2JP.

HOME START

Lewes will kick off the new 2024-25 Isthmian Premier Division season at home to Chatham Town on Saturday, August 10.

Chatham missed out on promotion to the National League South last season as they were beaten 3-0 by Enfield Town in the play-off final.

The fixtures were revealed at the end of last week and fans have been planning their itineraries since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks face Whitehawk at home on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26m and away on New Year’s Day.

Lewes will host Folkestone Invicta on Boxing Day and visit them on Easter Monday, April 21.

Another pertinent date is Tuesday, November 5, when Lewes’ famous bonfire celebrations takes place.

The fixture list will probalby face a change here as the Rooks are currently scheduled to host Bognor Regis Town that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their season wraps up with a home game against Cray Wanderers on April 26.

Meanwhile, Lewes Women have signed Izzy Glass-Oliver.

The 18-year-old was dual-registered at Worthing last season and is a product of the Rooks’ C Group pathway structure.

The C Group aims to bridge the gap to the first team and they say it is a testament to their hard-working staff, and Glass-Oliver herself, that the club can promote her in this way.