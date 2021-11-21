Lewes pick up first win on the road with superb victory at Sheffield United

Lewes went ahead through an Ini Umotong header

The visitors went ahead through an Ini Umotong header before a stunning strike from Paula Howells doubled their lead at the break.

The Blades had the better chances in the second half, but Lewes stretched their advantage through Lucy Ashworth-Clifford as Alethea Paul got a late consolation for United.

Sheffield United were almost handed the opener by Lewes keeper Shanell Salgado whose attempted clearance rebounded off Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and dribbled just wide.

With half an hour gone, Lewes took the lead through Umotong who connected sweetly with a cross from Ashworth-Clifford to head Lewes in front.

Lewes then doubled their advantage with three minutes of the half to go, Howells scoring a stunning curler from the edge of the box after Umotong set the Seasiders up with a run from the halfway line.

Sheffield United made the more promising start to the second half, Sweetman-Kirk and substitutes Alethea Paul and Bex Rayner all forcing Salgado into saves.

But it was Lewes who got the ball in the back of the net, Ashworth-Clifford moving the game further out of sight as Sheffield United rued their missed chances.

Paul got a consolation for the home side five minutes from time but it was not enough to force a comeback as Lewes head back to the South Coast with all three points.

Sheffield United (4-3-3): 20 Fran Kitching, 3 Charlotte Newsham, 25 Sophie Bradley-Auckland (Capt), 4 Tara Bourne, 5 Georgia Robert; 6 Kasia Lipka, 8 Maddy Cusack, 18 Sophie Walton; 7 Courtney Sweetman-Kirk 9 Lucy Watson, 11 Jess Clarke

Substitutes: 21 Bex Rayner for Clarke 25, 10 Alethea Paul for Walton 46, 22 Ocean Rolandsen for Bourne 46

Substitutes not used: 1 Nina Wilson, 14 Mia Enderby, 15 Tamara Wilcock, 17 Matilda Taylor, 19 Charley Docherty,

Goals: Alethea Paul 85

Lewes (4-3-2-1): 32 Shanell Salgado; 20 Sophie O’Rourke, 5 Nicola Cousins, 3 Rhian Cleverly, 18 Rebecca McKenna; 4 Amelia Hazard, 27 Zoe Cross, 7 Lucy Ashworth-Clifford; 10 Freda Ayisi, 14 Paula Howells; 15 Ini Umotong

Substitutes: 23 Izzy Dalton for Cross 76, 11 Heidi Logan for Ayisi 82

Substitutes not used: 31 Laura Hartley, 6 Ellie Hack, 8 Ellie Noble, 9 Georgia Timms, 16 Collins, 34 Lara Miller

Goals: Ini Umotong 32, Paula Howells 42, Lucy Ashworth-Clifford 72