Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes FC manager Craig Nelson admitted his side “lacked grip” in a 2-0 defeat to Sussex rivals Horsham which saw the Rooks fall from their perch atop the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Besides a couple of chances for captain Danny Bassett and a late opportunity for substitute Nabeel Ghannam, Lewes lacked any threat at The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium and were punished as a result.

Hosts Horsham were far from their best either, but had enough quality to take advantage of a performance that is starting to become a worrying trend for Lewes, who have only won one of their last six league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson said: “I think we lacked a bit of grip, and we allowed sloppy goals and indecisive moments of the game. We played into their favour, is what I'd say.

Lewes in action at Horsham | Picture: John Lines

“We got a reaction in the second half, and I thought we were very dominant. But ultimately, it’s about putting the ball in the back of the net, and I don't think we threatened their backline.

“On the balance, it wasn’t a great day at the office, but the fact the players can react and dominate the game like they did in the second half, you can take a little bit of a positive element from it. But on a whole, not good enough.”

There was much to ponder on an afternoon when the 1,363 spectators present expected a far more pulsating encounter, and Lewes learned a great deal from the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering Nelson, his coaching staff and players are nearly all new to the club after joining in the summer, it was also a return to reality after the highs of the first two months of the season.

Lewes in action at Horsham | Picture: John Lines

Assistant manager Danny Oakins touched on this, saying that Lewes’ aims this season consisted of “looking to get the points to stay up before anything else.”

Oakins continued: “It’s not about looking to go up or win the league. Looking to stay up is our first objective. Winning the league's not there for us at the moment; our aim is to get enough points to stay up, then we build on it.”

Having worked together previously as co-managers at Glebe, and as teammates in non-league before that, Nelson and Oakins are long-term colleagues and share several responsibilities in their roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Nelson set to be absent from Lewes’ upcoming FA Trophy tie against Ashford United due to his undertaking of a coaching course in Wales, Oakins will step up as manager for one match and shall seek an immediate response.

Asked for his thoughts on the Horsham defeat, Oakins said: “We weren't happy in the first half. We were second to everything; passing was slow, everything was slow.

“At half-time, Pitts [Nelson] lost his head, and then he got a reaction the second half. He got what he wanted a little bit, but we still weren't good enough.

“We dominated the ball the whole game. They sat in and made it hard for us, and we didn't break them down at the end of the day. That's what wins you games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key point that decided the direction of the points in West Sussex was a 70th-minute red card for Lewes defender Peter Ojemen, who was making only his second appearance for the side.

Coming in for regular centre-back Ethan Kaiser, who was ruled out with an ankle injury that is set to keep him out for three weeks, and paired with Jerry Peumo who missed the previous 2-2 draw with Billericay Town due to suspension, Ojemen’s absence for three forthcoming matches creates a huge headache.

On the red card, Nelson admitted he didn’t get a clear view, while Oakins argued referee George Lynch “wasn't going to blow his whistle until the reaction of their players and their bench changed his mind.”

Regardless of the uncertainty about the decision, what is for sure is Lewes will need to find a new player to plug the gap – including a potential new recruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakins said: “We’ll go to the market again. It's another back four. The luck's not going our way in the last five games. Hopefully, it levels out and we get a consistent back four.

Nelson added: “We've had to [make quick deals], because the squad’s tight due to the budget. It's a shame that we don't have a squad of 20 where we can just say, ‘Okay, he's out, we can pull him in.’

“With where we are, we're having to be pragmatic. But we’ve still got to get a deal over the line to make sure that we've got a back four that can compete.”

Nelson added: “A lot of the conversation we've had with the boys after the game is about, can I stand by you in the trenches?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not backs against the wall time, because we're still sitting in a position that anyone should be proud of. But we've got 29 games plus to go.

“Now it's about not making the draws and losses consistent, because if it goes the other way very quickly, now it's going to be about who is with me in the trenches to dig us out of this hole that I can trust and stand next to with confidence?

“It will tell us a lot about the group that we have when it's not going in their favour, because they've had the fun part at the start of the season. Now we'll see who the characters are,” he added.

While a transfer potentially takes place and the management team prepare for the visit of Ashford United this weekend, there will be plenty of interesting storylines at play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashford, who sit 18th in the Isthmian South East Division table prior to Tuesday night’s fixtures, are managed by former Gillingham striker Danny Kedwell, who remains listed as a player at the age of 41.

Kedwell and Ashford are propositions the Lewes management know well, as Nelson explained.

The Rooks boss said: “They’re from our side of the water, if you want to call it that. It's going to be an interesting game.”

Oakins added that Ashford’s “league position does not do them justice” and Nelson followed up, saying: “It’s similar to Horsham; they are a very good side, very well prepared”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson continued: “Obviously, [Kedwell] has got a hell of a lot of experience in football that will take his knowledge to another level. Unfortunately, I'm away. I hope there's going to be times when I can ring.

“It's not ideal, but it's another game that I truly believe, that if we're on it, we can, we can win. It's our home. We need to take things personally when we're at home and we expect the job to be done, then move into the next round.

“But again, we will not take any team lightly. I don't care what level area they're at. If you want to look at the balance of the season, we were dumped out of the FA Cup by a Step 5 team and we didn't take them lightly either. If you want to look at who can win, it's a game of football, 11 v 11, and we need to be the better team.”

For a rallying cry, there was no need to look any further than Oakins, who will lead the staff for one game.

He said: “We're all it as a management team, so that doesn't bother me in the slightest, but we're just gonna go and win. We're gonna try and win. That's all we ever do.”