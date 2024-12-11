Lewes rue late luck as Dulwich Hamlet deny them three Isthmian premier points

Lewes moved back into the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs but dropped two points to visitors Dulwich Hamlet in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Nelson’s side controlled large spells of the contest at The Dripping Pan, with a Gianluca Botti brace putting the Rooks in full control by the 65th minute.

Dulwich showed their quality in the late stages, though, and corners led to a goal from Danny Mills and then a 92nd-minute penalty from Luke Wanadio which broke the Rooks’ hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With defender Marcel McIntosh ruled out for the season after breaking his leg, Lewes made only one change from their XI in the abandoned game at Cray Valley Paper Mills last weekend.

Lewes on the attack against Dulwich Hamlet - picture by James Boyes

Taking McIntosh’s place was new signing Josh Spinks, who had played the last two seasons with Haywards Heath Town after previously making over 100 appearances for Burgess Hill Town.

The match began at a great pace, and Dulwich’s Swiss Army Knife of an attack seized the momentum as Wanadio wriggled to the by-line and put in a teasing cross which left-back Max Hudson almost converted.

At the other end, Lewes’ first effort came from recent goal machine Botti, who launched an effort from 25 yards and drew a low save from one-time Jamaica international Dillon Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks began to dominate the ball after this, working Dulwich hard down the right through the industrious Matty Warren and Calvin Ekpiteta and shutting the door on any counter-attacks.

By the 21st minute, their pressure was irresistible as they struck a stunning blow. With Warren breezing across the pitch from right-back to midfield and then to the left wing, he took a pass from Danny Bassett and swung in an inch-perfect cross, which Botti had the joy of stabbing over the line.

While Dulwich stirred, with Anthony Jeffrey cutting inside and firing a rasping shot at Toby Bull, this was just a sidenote to Lewes’ control.

Ekpiteta drew a save from Barnes, a pinball in the box may have struck a Dulwich hand and Warren almost scored a delicious second goal after Ekpiteta’s half-cleared cross, with Barnes just about clawing the ball over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull had a couple of saves to make before the break, with the visitors floating two dangerous crosses to the far post, but the Rooks shot-stopper was equal to those.

Before the break, Lewes lost one of their few remaining defenders, with Ben Mundele appearing to pick up a muscle injury in the 44th minute. His replacement, Alfie Allen, had to spend the second 45 minutes at right-back while Warren switched to left-back; unfamiliar positions for both.

Immediately after the interval, Dulwich threw their weight at the makeshift backline. In the first ten minutes alone, the Hamlet fired in several crosses after swarming the Lewes box and went close as Ralfi Hand smashed a shot over the crossbar.

Lewes were close to committing familiar errors, too, with possession given away too easily a couple of times and Dulwich wasting chances to convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the hour mark, the Rooks got back on the ball and instantly made Dulwich pay. In the 65th minute, Danny Bassett linked up superbly with Marcus Sablier to burst into the box from the left and sweep a delicious ball across the six-yard box, which Botti finished for almost a carbon copy of his first goal.

Lewes had an excellent spell after this and were unfortunate that Sablier and Shae Hutchinson's shots from outside the box did not find their way past Barnes, while Bassett also sent a piledriver of an effort just wide of the right post.

With these chances not taken, however, Dulwich came roaring back. In the 75th minute, ex-Whitehawk striker Danny Mills came off the bench to head in a corner from the left, with Bull having no chance at his near post.

Lewes dropped deeper and the pressure did not relent. Dulwich thought they had a penalty at one stage as Jeffrey fell in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In added time, Dulwich whipped in a ferocious corner from the right, sailing over every Lewes player and leading to two forceful efforts that struck Rooks bodies.

Referee James Kerten decided the first effort hit a Lewes arm despite coming at an incredible pace and being at close range, and the visitors had a penalty.

Wanadio stepped up and converted for his 15th goal of the season.