Lewes rue missed chances as they are held by London Bees

Lewes were left to rue missed chances as they were held to a 0-0 FA Women’s Championship draw by London Bees at the Dripping Pan.

Despite the departure of their popular manager Fran Alonso in the week to Celtic, Lewes came out flying and should have been ahead in just the second minute.

Caitlin Hayes’ pinpoint ball over the top found Jess King on the move, and she took it perfectly in her stride – only to be foiled by the onrushing Sarah Quantrill.

Not even a minute later, it was Bees’ Bonnie Horwood who came to her side’s rescue, clearing off the line from Emily Donovan.

The Bees struggled for an outlet in the face of a confident, mobile home side, typified by Katie Rood. The young forward provided a threat all afternoon to the Hive-based outfit and typified her growing influence by smacking the crossbar from all of 25 yards.

Before the half was up, Emma Jones found Quantrill up to the task at her near post from a free-kick, before Hayes’ goalward header was somehow scooped off the line by Hayley West.

After the break a deft chip from Rood released Jones in on goal and, despite doing everything right, her attempted finish bounced off the inside of the post.

Meanwhile, Lewes keeper Issy Foster was largely untroubled, with her only notable contribution a straightforward stop from Horwood’s drive.

Parker introduced debutants Paula Howells and Ellie Leek from the bench as Lewes sought some sort of inspiration, but it wasn’t to be as the game ended in a stalemate.

Lewes manager Simon Parker said: “There’s not much more you can do as a coach on a day like this. We created so many really good chances, but just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“’We’ve hit the woodwork twice, had two attempts cleared off the line and goodness know what others as well, so I’ve got no complaints about the performance – we were excellent.

“The girls know, though, that you have to take your chances in games like this and we’ve let London Bees off a little bit.

“Obviously there was a bit of a downbeat mood around training on Tuesday following the news breaking about Fran, but I really can’t fault how professional and dedicated the girls have been.

“This is still a really new group, which is evident by the fact we had another two players make their debuts today. But, even though it would have been massive to get the win and get away from that bottom spot, I’m only filled with optimism for the weeks ahead.”

London Bees boss Lee Burch said: “We were not great at all today, and that’s not normally like us but of course I’m happy to get away from here with a point.

“Nothing stuck for us in the final third and while we did all the stuff I’d expect us to – work hard, tackle and show some commitment – our quality was nowhere near good enough, and on any other day we’re losing that game.

“Make no mistake, Lewes is a tough place to come and so we’re pleased to get something from it and continue with our progress. We’ve taken four points off them this season, and that’s a good return against them.

“It’s such a difficult division and while the top two or three probably won’t be caught, anybody can beat anybody among the rest of us and we don’t want to be dragged into that scrap at the bottom.”

Lewes (4-2-3-1): Issy Foster, Sophie O’Rourke, Caitlin Hayes, Rhian Cleverly ©, Ella Powell; Dani Lane, Ellie Noble; Emily Donovan, Emma Jones, Jess King; Katie Rood

Substitutes: Paula Howells for Jones 67, Ellie Leek for King 77, Samantha Quayle for Powell 90

Substitutes not used: Faye Baker, Ava Rowbotham, Filippa Savva, Annie Timoney

Bookings: Powell 17

London Bees (3-5-2): Sarah Quantrill (C), Billie Brooks, Georgia Robert, Georgie Giddings; Ellie Wilson, Amelia Hazard, Nicola Gibson, Bonnie Horwood, Hayley West; Lauren Pickett, Courtnay Ward-Chambers

Substitutes: Evie Gane for Giddings 45, Brooke Nunn for Pickett 73, Taylor O’Leary for Horwood 84

Substitutes not used: Faye Hazelton, Mathilda Finburgh, Molly Dench, Connie Forman

Bookings: Giddings 33

Referee: Greig Walker

Attendance: 517